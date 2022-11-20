Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The Abu Dhabi GP as it happened Next / Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen takes 15th win of 2022, Leclerc beats Perez
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP Special feature

Abu Dhabi GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization

Check out our animated timeline visualization of the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina Circuit, which charts the position changes.

By:
Abu Dhabi GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Listen to this article

Normal View

 

Zoomed View

 
shares
comments
The Abu Dhabi GP as it happened
Previous article

The Abu Dhabi GP as it happened
Next article

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen takes 15th win of 2022, Leclerc beats Perez

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen takes 15th win of 2022, Leclerc beats Perez
More from
Motorsport Network
Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories Motorsport.com announcements
General

Autosport International and Sir Jackie Stewart, OBE encourage fans to celebrate their greatest Motorsport Memories

MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey
MotoGP

MotoGP™ and Motorsport Network reveal key findings from largest ever Global Fan Survey

Nigel Mansell Launches Official Digital Collectibles Range on Motorsport Multiverse Motorsport.com announcements
General

Nigel Mansell Launches Official Digital Collectibles Range on Motorsport Multiverse

Fernando Alonso More from
Fernando Alonso
Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins Abu Dhabi November testing
Formula 1

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins

Alonso: DNF to end F1 season in Abu Dhabi was "summary of the year"
Formula 1

Alonso: DNF to end F1 season in Abu Dhabi was "summary of the year"

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari used "dummy" pit radio message to trick Red Bull in Abu Dhabi GP Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Ferrari used "dummy" pit radio message to trick Red Bull in Abu Dhabi GP

Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Sainz willing to help Leclerc beat Perez in Abu Dhabi GP

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime
Formula 1

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

Latest news

Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull

Ferrari thinks it lost the Formula 1 development war against Red Bull this year because it faced a more complicated task in improving its car.

Pourchaire's Super Formula test plans called off
Super Formula Super Formula

Pourchaire's Super Formula test plans called off

Plans for Formula 2 runner-up Theo Pourchaire to contest the Super Formula post-season rookie test for the Kondo Racing team appear to have fallen through.

Supercars to debut visor cam in 2023
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to debut visor cam in 2023

Supercars will incorporate visor cam footage to its TV broadcast from 2023 onwards.

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins

Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri enjoyed their first outings with their new Formula 1 teams on Tuesday as the post-season test in Abu Dhabi got underway.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
23 h
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.