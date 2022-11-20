Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Abu Dhabi GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization Next / Vettel feeling "empty" after emotional F1 farewell
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP Race report

Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen takes 15th win of 2022, Leclerc beats Perez

Red Bull's Max Verstappen dominated Formula 1's 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, while behind Charles Leclerc held off Sergio Perez to seal second place in the drivers' championship.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen takes 15th win of 2022, Leclerc beats Perez
Listen to this article

With Verstappen in command up front and the two Mercedes cars in the wars, the main interest in the race boiled down to a strategy offset between the one-stopping Leclerc and the two-stopping Perez in a tense final stint.

At the start, Perez launched well off the line to have a look down the inside of polesitter Verstappen at Turn 1 but was never a serious threat, while Leclerc held his third place starting spot and Lewis Hamilton beat Carlos Sainz into fourth.

Leclerc had a small look at attacking Perez into the Turn 5 hairpin further around the opening lap, but the initial action then became Sainz re-attacking Hamilton into Turn 6 at the end of the Yas Marina track's main back straight.

The Ferrari got alongside under braking at the left-hander and he edged Hamilton off over the kerbs, where, like against Verstappen in 2021, the Mercedes scampered over the run-off after briefly getting airborne and held fourth.

As the Red Bull duo eased away from Leclerc, who was then being hounded by Hamilton, the stewards cleared Sainz of forcing Hamilton off and instead looked at whether the Briton had gained by cutting the Turn 7 run-off.

Mercedes, therefore, ordered him to give Sainz the place back, which gave Leclerc breathing room.

He nevertheless dropped back from the leading pair across the first phase of the race, before Verstappen began to drop Perez and Leclerc homed back in.

Perez became the first driver to stop on lap 15 of 58 to go from mediums to hards, while Verstappen and Leclerc stayed out for five and six further laps respectively to do likewise.

That gave them a tyre life advantage over the Mexican for the second stint, Perez also having lost time battling with the one-stopping Sebastian Vettel with a Turn 6 lock-up and off on his out lap.

Leclerc had emerged from his stop just ahead of Sainz – another early stopper – and he then began to reel in Perez with a series of strong laps.

The Ferrari's pace was so strong that he got to just 1.5s behind Perez and was ordered to "box opposite" the Red Bull on lap 33 – the undercut being very powerful and leading Perez's team to pit him on that tour.

Ferrari then asked Leclerc if he could sustain his pace and tyre life to the finish on a "Plan C" one-stopper, which he reckoned he could just about manage.

Leclerc's charge to reach Perez had brought him to around five seconds back from Verstappen by the time Perez stopped, but the leader, by now set on the same one-stopper, eased away over the rest of the race to win by 8.7s – offering Perez advice on how his hards were holding up on a much longer stint and indicating he could push flat out to the end.

Perez's task was to close a 20s gap to Leclerc in 25 laps, with Sainz and George Russell, who had passed Hamilton in the first stint when the seven-time world champion struggled for pace and suggesting his floor had been damaged in his lap one off, pitting out of his way as they took the two-stopper.

Perez therefore just had to clear Hamilton and various backmarkers, with the Red Bull catching the back of the Mercedes on lap 45.

As they raced down the straight into Turn 6, Perez attacked Hamilton but locked up here again and went deep, which helped the Mercedes pass back by into the Turn 9 hairpin – in scenes reminiscent but reversed from their battle in this race a year ago that so helped seal Verstappen's first title.

Perez did not attack at Turn 6 the next time by, but instead waited for a second helping of DRS before diving down the inside of the Mercedes – which retired late on after Hamilton's gears stopped working in a suspected hydraulics failure aboard his W13 – at Turn 9

By this stage, Perez had 9.6s gap to close to Leclerc in 12 laps and both Red Bull and Ferrari initially believed he would make the catch.

But Leclerc was able to eke out impressive life from his aging hards and Perez's pace also back to drop from lap to lap – his passage also not helped being held up by Pierre Gasly at Turn 6 on lap 56 as the AlphaTauri chased Alex Albon's Williams, which earned Gasly an angry gesture for his soon-to-be former stablemate.

It was close, by Leclerc held on to keep second by 1.3s over Perez, with Sainz fourth and Russell fifth – a potential battle between this pair headed off by the Mercedes needing to serve a five-second penalty at its second stop after being released into Lando Norris's path at its first after a slow left-rear tyre change.

Norris, who had passed Russell on lap one before being overcome again in the early stages, held off a late-charging Esteban Ocon to seal sixth by 1.0s.

Lance Stroll gained late on with the extra grip afforded by the two-stopper, while Vettel just ran out of laps to reel in fellow one-stopper Daniel Ricciardo – the German finishing 0.6s and having been frustrated by his strategy meaning running longest of all in the first stint and so being passed by a string of rivals.

The only other incident of note was Mick Schumacher clipping Nicholas Latifi at Turn 5 on lap 40 and spinning the Haas into the outside barriers, from which both were able to drive away.

Williams ordered Latifi to retire on the final lap with an unspecified problem, joining Fernando Alonso as the other DNF runner – the Alpine stopping on lap 28 due to a suspected water leak.

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 8.771
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 10.093
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Ferrari Ferrari 24.892
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 35.888
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 56.234
7 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 57.240
8 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1'16.931
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'23.268
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'23.898
11 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'29.371
12 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1 Lap
13 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1 Lap
14 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 1 Lap
15 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1 Lap
16 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1 Lap
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1 Lap
18 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 3 Laps
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 3 Laps
  Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 31 Laps
View full results
 

 

shares
comments
Abu Dhabi GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Previous article

Abu Dhabi GP 2022: Lap by lap visualization
Next article

Vettel feeling "empty" after emotional F1 farewell

Vettel feeling "empty" after emotional F1 farewell
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Red Bull planned two Verstappen tows for Perez in F1 qualifying Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Red Bull planned two Verstappen tows for Perez in F1 qualifying

F1 to trial fitting cars with wheel arches in wet races to reduce spray problem
Formula 1

F1 to trial fitting cars with wheel arches in wet races to reduce spray problem

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

Latest news

Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari outlines where it lost F1 development war against Red Bull

Ferrari thinks it lost the Formula 1 development war against Red Bull this year because it faced a more complicated task in improving its car.

Pourchaire's Super Formula test plans called off
Super Formula Super Formula

Pourchaire's Super Formula test plans called off

Plans for Formula 2 runner-up Theo Pourchaire to contest the Super Formula post-season rookie test for the Kondo Racing team appear to have fallen through.

Supercars to debut visor cam in 2023
Supercars Supercars

Supercars to debut visor cam in 2023

Supercars will incorporate visor cam footage to its TV broadcast from 2023 onwards.

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso and Piastri make new team debuts as F1 testing begins

Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri enjoyed their first outings with their new Formula 1 teams on Tuesday as the post-season test in Abu Dhabi got underway.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
23 h
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Prime

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Prime

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career draws to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
Nov 17, 2022
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.