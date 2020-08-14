Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
18 Minutes
:
18 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy

shares
comments
Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy
By:
Aug 14, 2020, 2:03 PM

Renault F1 boss Cyril Abiteboul admits that he's "hardly breathing" while his future driver Fernando Alonso competes in the Indianapolis 500.

Last month Renault announced that in 2021 Alonso will rejoin the team with which he won the world championship in 2005 and 2006.

Alonso began his third attempt at the Brickyard classic this week, and in Thursday's practice session he had a heavy accident at Turn 4 which necessitated an extensive overnight rebuild of his Arrow McLaren SP car.

He still finished the day in eighth place, and the fastest of his team's three entries.

Abiteboul confirmed Alonso's own assertion that the Spaniard will not be allowed to return to the Indy 500 while under contract to Renault, even if there is no clash with a grand prix race weekend.

"Very straightforward," Abiteboul said. "The answer is that actually I'm hardly breathing until next weekend, actually, that he is stepping out of his racing car in Indianapolis.

"But I can be very clear that once he's with us, that's for good, and for a while. So no distractions."

Read Also:

Alonso himself stressed last week that he doesn't expect to return while he's driving for Renault.

"It's a good question," he said. "I think I approach the race knowing the next two years it's going to be impossible to come. I will have to miss qualifying weekend if I wanted to do so.

"I will not be any more with McLaren next year in F1 [so] that will not work either. I know at least for two years I will not be here.

"Look, this is the way it is at the moment. I'm here ready to enjoy the event, ready to give my best, and help the team as much as I can. Let's see in the future what are the possibilities. If you eventually win one day the race, maybe that opens the possibility for different things."

Related video

Perez may have caught COVID-19 from private chef

Previous article

Perez may have caught COVID-19 from private chef

Next article

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , IndyCar
Drivers Fernando Alonso Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
1h

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
52m

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2h

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
1h

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results

FIA to clamp down on "reverse engineering" of F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

FIA to clamp down on "reverse engineering" of F1 cars

Latest news

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1m

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
52m

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
1h

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
1h

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2

1h
2
Formula 1

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy

1h
3
Formula 1

Brown hits back at Szafnauer’s historic racing jibe

2h
4
Formula 1

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role

52m
5
MotoGP

Yamaha requests to unseal engines after early season issues

2h

Latest videos

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year 06:28
Formula 1

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers? 09:13
Formula 1

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers?

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief 07:41
Formula 1

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Latest news

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton
Formula 1

"Killer" Spanish heat tough on tyres, says Hamilton

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role
Formula 1

Wolff still weighing up future Mercedes F1 role

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Spanish GP full Friday practice results

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest from Bottas in FP2

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy
Formula 1

Abiteboul "hardly breathing" while Alonso runs at Indy

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.