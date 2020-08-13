IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
11 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Practice 2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Practice 1 in
71 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice

shares
comments
Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice
By:
Aug 13, 2020, 9:01 PM

Fernando Alonso has suffered the first accident in practice for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.

 

The two-time Formula 1 World Champion was trailing a crocodile of cars with barely 45 minutes left to run in the 6hr30min Day 2 practice, when he went over the concrete strip at the apex of Turn 4.

The #66 RuOff Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet became unsettled and slid high and hard into the outside wall before bouncing off, spinning through 180 degrees and sliding backwards down pitlane.

Alonso, who is due to make his second start in the Indy 500 next week, was checked and cleared by medical.

He commented afterward: "You lose the car, you lose the grip of the car, and this place, the walls are coming very close.

“Unfortunately, it happened again. We’ll learn from this. Nothing we can do now. Tomorrow, we’ll start again.”

His fastest lap of the day keeps him sixth fastest currently.

Tomorrow the turbo boost is increased to 1.5-bar on Fast Friday ahead of qualifying weekend. The next chance Alonso will get to try raceday boost [1.3-bar] and setups will be after the pole shootout on Sunday, when there is a further 2hr30min session. 

Pagenaud to earn extra $360k if he repeats Indy win

Previous article

Pagenaud to earn extra $360k if he repeats Indy win
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
26m

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice

Hamilton: F1 engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: F1 engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"

Spanish GP: Latest key F1 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature
1h

Spanish GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

Perez: Vettel Racing Point rumours will eventually go away
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: Vettel Racing Point rumours will eventually go away

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
3h

Massa in shock split with Venturi FE team

Magnussen mystery: Haas says nothing “specific” wrong with car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Magnussen mystery: Haas says nothing “specific” wrong with car

F1 technical update: Racing Point, Mercedes, Red Bull & Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

F1 technical update: Racing Point, Mercedes, Red Bull & Ferrari

Latest news

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
26m

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice

Pagenaud to earn extra $360k if he repeats Indy win
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
56m

Pagenaud to earn extra $360k if he repeats Indy win

Indy 500 Practice: Sato leads halfway through Day 2
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report
2h

Indy 500 Practice: Sato leads halfway through Day 2

Former Indy 500 Rookie of the Year Edmunds dies aged 89
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news
3h

Former Indy 500 Rookie of the Year Edmunds dies aged 89

Trending

1
IndyCar

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice

26m
2
Formula 1

Qualifying engine modes set for post-Spanish GP ban

3
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 engine mode ban won't "get the result they want"

4
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

1h
5
Formula 1

Perez: Vettel Racing Point rumours will eventually go away

Latest videos

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA 00:34
IndyCar

IndyCar: Interview with Colton Herta at COTA

Latest news

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice
IndyCar

Alonso shunts in Indy 500 practice

Pagenaud to earn extra $360k if he repeats Indy win
IndyCar

Pagenaud to earn extra $360k if he repeats Indy win

Indy 500 Practice: Sato leads halfway through Day 2
IndyCar

Indy 500 Practice: Sato leads halfway through Day 2

Former Indy 500 Rookie of the Year Edmunds dies aged 89
IndyCar

Former Indy 500 Rookie of the Year Edmunds dies aged 89

No conclusion yet on the aeroscreen’s effect on drafting at IMS
IndyCar

No conclusion yet on the aeroscreen’s effect on drafting at IMS

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.