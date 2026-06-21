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Fernando Alonso opens door to Le Mans return with Max Verstappen

Fernando Alonso has admitted he could be tempted by a future 24 Hours of Le Mans return

Lydia Mee
Published:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Photo by: Marco Canoniero / LightRocket via Getty Images

Fernando Alonso has left the door open for a sensational return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, revealing that a future entry would be particularly appealing if he could share a car with four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen

The two-time F1 champion is no stranger to endurance racing. During his brief hiatus from the grand prix paddock, the Spanish driver claimed back-to-back victories at the Circuit de la Sarthe in 2018 and 2019 with Toyota, securing the World Endurance Championship.

The 44-year-old has also raced in the IndyCar Series, but has ruled out a return.

While Alonso is currently committed to his F1 campaign with Aston Martin, he spoke about potential moves elsewhere during an on-stage interview with F1 in front of his home crowd fans in Barcelona.

"Indy? No, it's not really on my mind right now. And Hypercar, I don't know. It's not something I have firmly in mind either," he explained. "I'd like to do the Dakar, and I'd like to win the Dakar one day. The challenge itself is what appeals to me.

 

"The triple crown is also very attractive, but so is the Dakar, because if you manage to win in Formula 1, endurance racing and rallying, that would also be something with very few precedents. 

"So I like the challenge. But Hypercar too, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans was a really beautiful experience for me. Maybe one day I'll do it again, especially if it's with Verstappen."

Aston Martin is currently working through major issues with its 2026 machinery, with Alonso and his team-mate Lance Stroll also enduring a difficult campaign. After the first seven rounds, Alonso sits 18th in the drivers' championship with one point, and Stroll sits 22nd with zero points. 

Aston Martin is 10th, ahead of only Cadillac, which joined the grid in 2026.

 

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