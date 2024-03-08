All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the second round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, on Friday.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Verstappen will start ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix grid: Verstappen on pole from Leclerc

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

1'27.472

 254.097
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.319

1'27.791

 253.174
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.335

1'27.807

 253.127
4 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.374

1'27.846

 253.015
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.617

1'28.089

 252.317
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.660

1'28.132

 252.194
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.844

1'28.316

 251.669
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.988

1'28.460

 251.259
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+1.075

1'28.547

 251.012
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+1.100

1'28.572

 250.941
11 United Kingdom O. Bearman Ferrari 38 Ferrari Ferrari

+1.170

1'28.642

 250.743
12 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+1.508

1'28.980

 249.790
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+1.548

1'29.020

 249.678
14 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+1.553

1'29.025

 249.664
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

 

  
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.707

1'29.179

 249.233
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+2.003

1'29.475

 248.409
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+2.007

1'29.479

 248.397
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+2.054

1'29.526

 248.267
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

 

  
View full results  
 
Read Also:

What happened in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Q1?

Verstappen set the early pace with a lap of 1m28.491s before Leclerc topped it with 1m28.318s.

But Verstappen wouldn’t be denied, and recorded 1m28.171s to take P1 back, as Leclerc aborted his final run. Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll jumped up to second, just 0.079s off the pace.

Falling at the first hurdle were Valtteri Bottas (Sauber), the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, Logan Sargeant (Williams) and Zhou Guanyu, whose Sauber was badly damaged in a crash in FP3 and he didn’t manage to set a flying lap.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Stroll

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 6

1'28.171

   252.082
2 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 8

+0.079

1'28.250

 0.079 251.857
3 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 8

+0.147

1'28.318

 0.068 251.663
4 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 6

+0.467

1'28.638

 0.320 250.754
5 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 8

+0.535

1'28.706

 0.068 250.562
6 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 8

+0.578

1'28.749

 0.043 250.441
7 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 8

+0.584

1'28.755

 0.006 250.424
8 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 8

+0.634

1'28.805

 0.050 250.283
9 United Kingdom O. Bearman Ferrari 38 Ferrari Ferrari 9

+0.813

1'28.984

 0.179 249.779
10 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 6

+0.817

1'28.988

 0.004 249.768
11 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 9

+0.823

1'28.994

 0.006 249.751
12 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 8

+0.884

1'29.055

 0.061 249.580
13 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 6

+0.894

1'29.065

 0.010 249.552
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 8

+0.898

1'29.069

 0.004 249.541
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 8

+0.936

1'29.107

 0.038 249.434
16 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari 9

+1.008

1'29.179

 0.072 249.233
17 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault 10

+1.304

1'29.475

 0.296 248.409
18 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault 9

+1.308

1'29.479

 0.004 248.397
19 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes 9

+1.355

1'29.526

 0.047 248.267
20 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari 2

 

    
View full results  

What happened in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Q2?

Verstappen again set the bar with 1m28.078s, 0.044s quicker than Fernando Alonso (Aston).

Verstappen chipped the P1 time down to 1m28.033s on his final run, 0.079s faster than Leclerc.

Knocked out at this point were Ferrari’s in-at-the-deep-end rookie Oliver Bearman, Alex Albon (Williams), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Daniel Ricciardo (RB) and Nico Hulkenberg (whose Haas broke down just a couple of corners into his first flying lap and briefly red-flagged the session).

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Leclerc

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 6

1'28.033

   252.478
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 8

+0.079

1'28.112

 0.079 252.251
3 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 3

+0.089

1'28.122

 0.010 252.223
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 8

+0.310

1'28.343

 0.221 251.592
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 9

+0.415

1'28.448

 0.105 251.293
6 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 7

+0.434

1'28.467

 0.019 251.239
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 8

+0.446

1'28.479

 0.012 251.205
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 6

+0.531

1'28.564

 0.085 250.964
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 5

+0.545

1'28.578

 0.014 250.924
10 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 9

+0.573

1'28.606

 0.028 250.845
11 United Kingdom O. Bearman Ferrari 38 Ferrari Ferrari 9

+0.609

1'28.642

 0.036 250.743
12 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes 8

+0.947

1'28.980

 0.338 249.790
13 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari 9

+0.987

1'29.020

 0.040 249.678
14 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull 6

+0.992

1'29.025

 0.005 249.664
15 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari 2

 

    
View full results  

What happened in Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Q3?

On the first runs, Verstappen lapped in 1m27.472s, three tenths up on team-mate Perez.

On the final runs, Perez didn’t improve so Leclerc grabbed P2, 0.319s off Verstappen. Alonso grabbed fourth after getting a great tow from Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

Oscar Piastri will start fifth, ahead of McLaren team-mate Lando Norris, from the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Hamilton. Yuki Tsunoda (RB) qualified ninth, ahead of Stroll.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval km/h
1 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull 6

1'27.472

   254.097
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari 7

+0.319

1'27.791

 0.319 253.174
3 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull 6

+0.335

1'27.807

 0.016 253.127
4 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes 6

+0.374

1'27.846

 0.039 253.015
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes 6

+0.617

1'28.089

 0.243 252.317
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes 6

+0.660

1'28.132

 0.043 252.194
7 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes 5

+0.844

1'28.316

 0.184 251.669
8 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes 6

+0.988

1'28.460

 0.144 251.259
9 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull 6

+1.075

1'28.547

 0.087 251.012
10 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes 6

+1.100

1'28.572

 0.025 250.941
View full results  
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen grabs pole by 0.3s from Leclerc
Next article Verstappen was reminded of 2021 Saudi lap wipeout with latest F1 pole

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
“Out of synch” Kirkwood rues St. Petersburg IndyCar qualifying plan

“Out of synch” Kirkwood rues St. Petersburg IndyCar qualifying plan

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
“Out of synch” Kirkwood rues St. Petersburg IndyCar qualifying plan “Out of synch” Kirkwood rues St. Petersburg IndyCar qualifying plan
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP results: Max Verstappen wins
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Bearman: I can't do more to prove F1 worth after Saudi Arabian GP

Bearman: I can't do more to prove F1 worth after Saudi Arabian GP

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Bearman: I can't do more to prove F1 worth after Saudi Arabian GP Bearman: I can't do more to prove F1 worth after Saudi Arabian GP
Leclerc hails "incredible" Bearman after drive to P7 in Saudi F1 GP

Leclerc hails "incredible" Bearman after drive to P7 in Saudi F1 GP

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Leclerc hails "incredible" Bearman after drive to P7 in Saudi F1 GP Leclerc hails "incredible" Bearman after drive to P7 in Saudi F1 GP
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival The tests Leclerc and Ferrari must pass before Hamilton's arrival

Latest news

Why record-setting Felix Rosenqvist is 'driving naturally'

Why record-setting Felix Rosenqvist is 'driving naturally'

Indy IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Why record-setting Felix Rosenqvist is 'driving naturally' Why record-setting Felix Rosenqvist is 'driving naturally'
Chandler Smith wins Phoenix Xfinity race after Allgaier's shock exit

Chandler Smith wins Phoenix Xfinity race after Allgaier's shock exit

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Phoenix
Chandler Smith wins Phoenix Xfinity race after Allgaier's shock exit Chandler Smith wins Phoenix Xfinity race after Allgaier's shock exit
Chastain finds bid for repeat win at Phoenix "a little bit tough"

Chastain finds bid for repeat win at Phoenix "a little bit tough"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Chastain finds bid for repeat win at Phoenix "a little bit tough" Chastain finds bid for repeat win at Phoenix "a little bit tough"
Ranked: The 10 F1 teams at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Ranked: The 10 F1 teams at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Ranked: The 10 F1 teams at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP Ranked: The 10 F1 teams at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP

Prime

Discover prime content
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups The science behind determining F1 suspension set-ups
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jonathan Noble
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global