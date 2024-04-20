F1 Chinese GP – Start time, how to watch, starting grid & TV channel

Max Verstappen will line up first on the grid yet again after scoring Red Bull's 100th pole position in qualifying on Saturday. He will be joined by team-mate Sergio Perez as part of an all-Red Bull front row lockout.

Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Lando Norris (Ferrari) will start second and third respectively.

What time does the Chinese Grand Prix start?

The Chinese GP will begin at 3pm local time (+8 GMT) at the Shanghai International Circuit on Sunday.

Date : Sunday, 21 April, 2024

: Sunday, 21 April, 2024 Start time: 15:00 local time / 07:00 GMT / 08:00 BST / 09:00 CEST / 09:00 SAT / 10:00 EAT / 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT / 17:00 AEST / 16:00 JST / 12:30 IST

2024 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEsT ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 03:30 04:30 05:30 23:30 20:30 13:30 12:30 09:00 Shootout 07:30 08:30 09:30 03:30 00:30 17:30 16:30 13:00 Sprint 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 13:00 12:00 08:30 Quali 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30 Race 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 17:00 16:00 12:30

How can I watch the Chinese Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF / Telenet / Play Sports

Croatia - Sport Klub

Czech Republic - AMC

Denmark - TV3+ / TV3 Sport / Viaplay

Estonia: Viaplay

Finland - Viaplay

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Greece - ANT1 / ANT1+

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Viaplay / Viaplay Xtra

Norway - V sport 1 / V sport + / Viaplay

Poland - Viaplay

Portugal - Sport TV

Spain - F1 DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ESPN

Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo

Latin America - ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Shanghai TV / Guangdong Television Channel / Tencent

India - FanCode

Japan - Fuji TV / DAZN

Malaysia - beIN SPORTS

Indonesia- beIN SPORTS

Singapore - beIN SPORTS

Thailand - beIN SPORTS

Vietnam - K+

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Foxtel / Kayo / Network Ten

New Zealand - Sky

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the F1 Chinese Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

