Previous / Imola kerbs could pose headache for F1 2022 cars
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Imola plays host to the fourth round of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Here's how you can watch qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Listen to this article

Imola is the first of the three rounds to host a Sprint race this year, leading to a radically different weekend schedule.

This means qualifying will take place on Friday evening after just one hour of practice, setting the starting grid for the Sprint event on Saturday.

The results of the Sprint in turn will determine who gets to start the grand prix from pole position.

What time does qualifying for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix start?

Qualifying for the Emilia Romagna will begin at 17:00 local time (+2 GMT) at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Friday, April 22, 2022 
  • Start time: 15:00 GMT / 16:00 BST / 17:00 CEST / 17:00 SAST / 18:00 EAT / 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT / 01:00 AEST (Saturday) / 00:00 JST (Saturday) / 20:30 IST 

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

11:30

12:30

13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

17:00

Qualifying

 15:00 16:00

17:00

 11:00

08:00

 01:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP2

10:30

11:30

12:30

06:30

 03:30

20:30

 19:30

16:00

Sprint

14:30

15:30

16:30

10:30

07:30

 00:30¹

23:30

20:00

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF / Telent / Play Sport Open
  • Czech Republic - AMC
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viaplay
  • Finland - Viaplay
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky / RTL
  • Greece - ERT / Cosmote TV
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Viaplay
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Sport TV
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viaplay / V sport motor / TV 10
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ESPN2
  • Canada - RDS / RDS2 / TSN / Noovo
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - Great Sports TV / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Malaysia - Astro Sports
  • Indonesia- 0 Channel / Champions TV / Vidio
  • Singapore - Singtel / Starhub
  • Thailand - True Visions
  • Turkey - S Sport / S Sport Plus
  • Vietnam - K+

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Imola throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

Imola kerbs could pose headache for F1 2022 cars
Imola kerbs could pose headache for F1 2022 cars
