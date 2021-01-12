Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November

shares
comments
F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November
By:

Formula 1 has announced the return of Imola to the 2021 calendar after being forced to postpone races in Australia and China, with Melbourne shifting to a November date slot.

F1 unveiled a 23-race calendar for 2021 in November that was due to start in Australia, but has been forced to make some early changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It emerged in recent weeks that Australia would not be able to go ahead on 21 March due to the ongoing travel restrictions, while the promoter of the Chinese Grand Prix revealed on Saturday it was seeking a date change.

F1 issued an updated version of the 2021 calendar on Tuesday morning, confirming Imola will host the second round of the season on 18 April.

The former host track of the San Marino Grand Prix staged its first F1 race in 14 years last November after being added to the heavily-revised, European-centric schedule.

The success of the event prompted Imola officials to seek a deal for 2021, with a gap being opened up on the provisional calendar after the planned race in Vietnam had to be abandoned.

Both Imola and Portimao were seeking to replace Vietnam, but the postponement of both Australia and China has opened up places for both tracks to join the 2021 schedule.

Although Portimao has not been announced by F1 yet, the track is expected to host a grand prix this year and take the slot vacated by Vietnam as the third round of the season.

This TBC slot now lies on 2 May, one week before the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Australia has been postponed until 21 November, with its addition to the calendar forcing a number of date changes for the closing stages of the season.

Brazil has been brought forward by one week to 7 November, creating a third triple-header on the calendar as it follows races in the United States and Mexico.

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has been pushed back one week to 5 December, while the Abu Dhabi season finale will now take place on 12 December.

While F1 is working with the promoter of the China race to find a new date, it is understood this would only go ahead if another race is cancelled as the calendar would not rise as high as 24 races.

“Due to the ongoing travel restrictions in place the 2021 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place on its planned date,” a statement from F1 reads.

“Discussions with the promoter and authorities in China are ongoing with the potential to reschedule the race later in the season if possible.

“With the scheduled date not being feasible for China, Imola will return to the Formula 1 calendar on the revised date of 18 April.

“The TBC race in the calendar will be announced in due course and will take place on the new date of 2 May. All revisions are subject to World Motor Sport Council approval.

"As a result of these changes the number of races for 2021 will remain at 23 which is the largest ever Formula 1 calendar and we look forward to delivering this season through close collaboration with all our promoters.

“The season will start a week later than planned and end a week later with our season finale in Abu Dhabi. As stated previously, we expect fans to return to the grandstands and our exclusive Paddock Club for the 2021 season.

“We will continue to work closely with our promoters and partners to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 situation and look forward to the start of the season in March.”

Revised 2021 F1 calendar

28 March - Bahrain GP
18 April - Emilia Romagna GP
2 May - TBC
9 May - Spanish GP
23 May - Monaco GP
6 June - Azerbaijan GP
13 June - Canadian GP
27 June - French GP
4 July - Austrian GP
18 July - British GP
1 August - Hungarian GP
29 August - Belgian GP
5 September - Dutch GP
12 September - Italian GP
26 September - Russian GP
3 October - Singapore GP
10 October - Japanese GP
24 October - United States GP
31 October - Mexico City GP
7 November - Sao Paulo GP
21 November - Australian GP
5 December - Saudi Arabia GP
12 December - Abu Dhabi GP

 

Related video

Giovinazzi explains reason behind rapid race starts

Previous article

Giovinazzi explains reason behind rapid race starts
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash

F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Obituary

Dakar legend Hubert Auriol passes away aged 68

Supercars to trial push to pass
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars to trial push to pass

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

NASCAR to require Hailie Deegan to take sensitivity training

Latest news

F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November

Giovinazzi explains reason behind rapid race starts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Giovinazzi explains reason behind rapid race starts

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz

Trending

1
Dakar

Price airlifted to hospital after Dakar crash

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November

1h
3
Formula 1

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium

22h
4
Formula 1

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately

19h
5
Dakar

Price surprised to complete stage on damaged tyre

19h

Latest news

F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November
Formula 1

F1 adds Imola to 2021 calendar, Australian GP moved to November

Giovinazzi explains reason behind rapid race starts
Formula 1

Giovinazzi explains reason behind rapid race starts

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately
Formula 1

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz
Formula 1

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium
Formula 1

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium

Latest videos

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review 08:11
Formula 1
Jan 6, 2021

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi 06:15
Formula 1
Jan 4, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020 03:47
Formula 1
Dec 31, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive 06:35
Formula 1
Dec 30, 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive

Happy Holidays from The Team! 01:14
Formula 1
Dec 24, 2020

Happy Holidays from The Team!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.