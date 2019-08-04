The 100 F1 pole winners since 1950

Click on the images to scroll through them…

Slider List 100: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 1 / 100 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images First pole: Hungary 2019 99: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 2 / 100 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images First pole: Bahrain 2019 98: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W08 3 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Bahrain 2017 97: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 4 / 100 Photo by: Mercedes AMG First pole: Monaco 2016 96: Pastor Maldonado, Williams FW34 5 / 100 Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images First pole: Spain 2012 95: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes AMG F1 W03 6 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: China 2012 94: Nico Hulkenberg, Williams 7 / 100 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images First pole: Brazil 2010 93: Mark Webber, Red Bull Racing RB5 8 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: Germany 2009 92: Sebastian Vettel, Toro Rosso STR03 9 / 100 Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / LAT Images First pole: Italy 2008 91: Heikki Kovalainen, McLaren MP4-23 10 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Britain 2008 90: Robert Kubica, BMW Sauber 11 / 100 Photo by: Charles Coates / LAT Images First pole: Bahrain 2008 89: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren 12 / 100 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images First pole: Canada 2007 88: Felipe Massa, Ferrari 13 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: Turkey 2006 87: Nick Heidfeld, Williams-BMW 14 / 100 Photo by: BMW AG First pole: European (Nurburgring) 2005 86: Jarno Trulli, Renault R24 15 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Monaco 2004 85: Jenson Button, BAR-Honda 16 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: San Marino 2004 84: Kimi Raikkonen, McLaren 17 / 100 Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images First pole: Europe (Nurburgring) 2003 83: Fernando Alonso, Renault F1 18 / 100 Photo by: Renault F1 First pole: Malaysia 2003 82: Juan Pablo Montoya, Williams-BMW 19 / 100 Photo by: BMW AG First pole: Germany 2001 81: Ralf Schumacher, Williams-BMW 20 / 100 Photo by: BMW AG First pole: France 2001 80: Giancarlo Fisichella, Benetton Playlife B198 21 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: Austria 1998 79: Mika Hakkinen, McLaren MP4/12 22 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Luxembourg (Nurburgring) 1997 78: Heinz-Harald Frentzen, Williams FW19 23 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Monaco 1997 77: Jacques Villeneuve, Williams 24 / 100 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch First pole: Australia 1996 76: David Coulthard, Williams FW17 25 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Argentina 1995 75: Jean Alesi, Ferrari 412T1 26 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: Italy 1994 74: Rubens Barrichello, Jordan 27 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: Belgium 1994 73: Michael Schumacher, Benetton Ford 28 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: Monaco 1994 72: Damon Hill, Williams FW15C Renault 29 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: France 1993 71: Thierry Boutsen, Williams 30 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: Hungary 1990 70: Gerhard Berger, Ferrari F187 31 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Portugal 1987 69: Teo Fabi, Toleman TG185 32 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: Germany 1985 68: Ayrton Senna, Lotus 97T 33 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: Portugal 1985 67: Nigel Mansell, Lotus 95T 34 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: Dallas 1984 66: Michele Alboreto, Ferrari 126C4 35 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Belgium 1984 65: Elio de Angelis, Lotus 93T 36 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Europe (Brands Hatch) 1983 64: Patrick Tambay, Ferrari 37 / 100 Photo by: LBGPA First pole: United States (West) 1983 63: Keke Rosberg, Williams 38 / 100 Photo by: Williams F1 First pole: Britain 1982 62: Andrea de Cesaris, Alfa Romeo 182 39 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: United States (West) 1982 61: Alain Prost, Renault RE30 40 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Germany 1981 60: Riccardo Patrese, Arrows A3 41 / 100 Photo by: David Phipps First pole: United States (West) 1981 59: Bruno Giacomelli, Alfa Romeo 179 42 / 100 Photo by: David Phipps First pole: United States 1980 58: Didier Pironi, Ligier JS11/15 43 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Monaco 1980 57: Nelson Piquet, Brabham BT49 44 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: United States (West) 1980 56: Rene Arnoux, Renault 45 / 100 Photo by: David Phipps First pole: Austria 1979 55: Alan Jones, Williams FW07 Ford 46 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Britain 1979 54: Gilles Villeneuve, Ferrari 312T4 47 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: United States (West) 1979 53: Jean-Pierre Jabouille, Renault RS11 48 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: South Africa 1979 52: John Watson, Brabham 49 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Monaco 1977 51: Jacques Laffite, Ligier JS5 50 / 100 Photo by: WRI2 First pole: Italy 1976 50: Jody Scheckter, Tyrrell 51 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Sweden 1976 49: James Hunt, McLaren M23 52 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: Brazil 1976 48: Tom Pryce, UOP Shadow Racing Team 53 / 100 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch First pole: Britain 1975 47: Vittorio Brambilla, March 54 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Sweden 1975 46: Carlos Pace, Brabham 55 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: South Africa 1975 45: Jean-Pierre Jarier, Shadow DN7 56 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: Argentina 1975 44: Patrick Depailler, Tyrrell Ford 57 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Sweden 1974 43: Niki Lauda, Ferrari 312B3 58 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: South Africa1974 42: Denny Hulme, McLaren 59 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: South Africa 1973 41: Ronnie Peterson, Lotus 60 / 100 Photo by: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch First pole: Brazil 1973 40: Peter Revson, McLaren M19C 61 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Canada 1972 39: Emerson Fittipaldi, Lotus 72D 62 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Monaco 1972 38: Carlos Reutemann, Brabham 63 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Argentina 1972 37: Clay Regazzoni, Ferrari 312B 64 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: Mexico 1970 36: Jackie Stewart, Matra 65 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Monaco 1969 35: Jo Siffert, Lotus 66 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Mexico 1968 34: Mario Andretti, Lotus 49B 67 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: United States 1968 33: Jacky Ickx, Ferrari 68 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: Germany 1968 32: Jochen Rindt, Brabham 69 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: France 1968 31: Chris Amon, Ferrari 312 70 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Spain 1968 30: Mike Parkes, Ferrari 312 71 / 100 Photo by: David Phipps First pole: Italy 1960 29: Lorenzo Bandini, Ferrari 312 72 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: France 1966 28: Dan Gurney, Porsche 804 73 / 100 Photo by: Sutton Images First pole: Germany 1962 27: Graham Hill, BRM P57 74 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Belgium 1962 26: Jim Clark, Lotus 75 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Monaco 1962 25: Wolfgang Von Trips, Ferrari 76 / 100 Photo by: David Phipps First pole: Italy 1961 24: Phil Hill, Ferrari 77 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Italy 1960 23: John Surtees, Lotus 78 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Portugal 1960 22: Eddie Sachs, Ewing 79 / 100 Photo by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway First pole: Indy 1960 21: Jack Brabham, Cooper 80 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Britain 1959 20: Jo Bonnier, BRM P25 81 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Holland 1959 19: Johnny Thomson, Lesovsky 82 / 100 First pole: Indy 1959 18: Mike Hawthorn, Ferrari Dino 246 83 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Belgium 1958 17: Dick Rathmann, Watson 84 / 100 First pole: Indy 1958 16: Tony Brooks, Vanwall 85 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Monaco 1958 15: Stuart Lewis-Evans, Vanwall 86 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Italy 1957 14: Pat O’Connor, Kurtis Kraft 87 / 100 Photo by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway First pole: Indy 1957 13: Pat Flaherty, Watson 88 / 100 Photo by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway First pole: Indy 1956 12: Stirling Moss, Mercedes Benz W196 89 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Britain 1955 11: Eugenio Castellotti, Lancia D50 90 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Belgium 1955 10: Jerry Hoyt, Stevens 91 / 100 Photo by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway First pole: Indy 1955 9: Jack McGrath, Kurtis Kraft 92 / 100 Photo by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway First pole: Indy 1954 8: Bill Vukovich, Kurtis Kraft 93 / 100 Photo by: IndyCar Series First pole: Indy 1953 7: Fred Agabashian, Kurtis Kraft 94 / 100 Photo by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway First pole: Indy 1952 6: Alberto Ascari, Ferrari 95 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Germany 1951 5: José Froilán González, Ferrari 96 / 100 Photo by: Ferrari Media Center First pole: Britain 1951 4: Duke Nalon, Kurtis Kraft 97 / 100 Photo by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway First pole: Indy 1951 3: Walt Faulkner , Kurtis Kraft 98 / 100 Photo by: Indianapolis Motor Speedway First pole: Indy 1951 2: Juan Manuel Fangio, Alfa Romeo 99 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Monaco 1950 1: Giuseppe Farina, Alfa Romeo 158 100 / 100 Photo by: LAT Images First pole: Britain 1950