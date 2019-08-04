Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Resta to rejoin Ferrari in senior technical role in November

shares
comments
Resta to rejoin Ferrari in senior technical role in November
By:
Aug 4, 2019, 9:09 AM

Ferrari has confirmed that Simone Resta will rejoin the outfit in a senior technical role on November 1, helping complete the outfit's reorganisation under team principal Mattia Binotto.

Resta had been a long-serving chief designer at Ferrari before moving to Alfa Romeo as its technical director last year.

Read Also:

However, with Binotto looking to strengthen his organisation after taking over at the helm last winter, he has lured Resta back to take a major role in the management of the technical department. Resta's official job will be head of chassis engineering. 

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, Binotto said that he had been working hard on shuffling Ferrari's infrastructure to make sure he had the right support below him – and Resta was an important signing in helping this happen.

"What was important for me and the team was somehow trying myself to be supported in the role, so there are a few people that have been nominated and made responsible for the various areas – be it chassis, power unit and supply chain," explained Binotto.

"These people are the main pillars of our organisation and, with them, honestly I feel comfortable because they have become responsible for the technical departments.

"Simone Resta will join us on November 1 and he will be one of those pillars, and I believe that by then we will have completed our reorganisation."

While Binotto's promotion to become team principal has meant he is not as directly involved in the technical aspects any more, it is still one of his big focuses – especially in terms of longer term planning.

"I am still keeping, as it is my background, most of my focus on technical, but I am not involved in the day by day any more," added Binotto.

"Also, because 2021 is coming and we need to make sure we are prepared for the future, the guys are helping me looking at the medium and long term and not just in the day-by-day."

 

Next article
The 100 F1 pole winners since 1950

Previous article

The 100 F1 pole winners since 1950

Next article

Verstappen "the best driver out there" - Rosberg

Verstappen "the best driver out there" - Rosberg
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.