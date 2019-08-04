Resta to rejoin Ferrari in senior technical role in November

Resta had been a long-serving chief designer at Ferrari before moving to Alfa Romeo as its technical director last year.

However, with Binotto looking to strengthen his organisation after taking over at the helm last winter, he has lured Resta back to take a major role in the management of the technical department. Resta's official job will be head of chassis engineering.

Speaking exclusively to Motorsport.com, Binotto said that he had been working hard on shuffling Ferrari's infrastructure to make sure he had the right support below him – and Resta was an important signing in helping this happen.

"What was important for me and the team was somehow trying myself to be supported in the role, so there are a few people that have been nominated and made responsible for the various areas – be it chassis, power unit and supply chain," explained Binotto.

"These people are the main pillars of our organisation and, with them, honestly I feel comfortable because they have become responsible for the technical departments.

"Simone Resta will join us on November 1 and he will be one of those pillars, and I believe that by then we will have completed our reorganisation."

While Binotto's promotion to become team principal has meant he is not as directly involved in the technical aspects any more, it is still one of his big focuses – especially in terms of longer term planning.

"I am still keeping, as it is my background, most of my focus on technical, but I am not involved in the day by day any more," added Binotto.

"Also, because 2021 is coming and we need to make sure we are prepared for the future, the guys are helping me looking at the medium and long term and not just in the day-by-day."