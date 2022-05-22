Live text
Formula 1 Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP Live Commentary and Updates - race day
Minute-by-minute updates for F1's Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona.
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Lewis Duncan
- Verstappen, Red Bull
- Perez, Red Bull
- Russell, Mercedes
- Sainz, Ferrari
- Hamilton, Mercedes
- Bottas, Alfa Romeo
- Ocon, Alpine
- Norris, McLaren
- Alonso, Alpine
- Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
- Verstappen wins Spanish GP despite early off and DRS issues
- Russell gets Mercedes onto the podium in third
- Leclerc forced out by engine issue while leading
- Hamilton recovers to fifth after lap-one collision
And that's all from us - we'll see you next weekend for the Monaco Grand Prix! Take it easy.
Here's the race report, if you fancy a recap of events from Barcelona: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/spanish-f1-gp-race-report-verstappen-wins-leclerc-retires/10309015/
Perez: "I've been feeling a lot of support! Happy to be on the podium for the first time at the Spanish Grand Prix. I think it was close, but in the end it's a great team result."
Verstappen: "At first I went off, I had a lot of tail-wind. I was in the train and tried to pass but DRS was not always working. But we did our own race and eventually won the race."
Russell: "Today was very tough, I gave it everything I could to hold Max off, he did a great job. When I saw the Red Bull in my mirrors I did the maximum to hold him off."
Quote
"I'm happy for the team, but we need to speak later," Perez says. So he's not totally happy, then...
Ocon is seventh, ahead of a unwell Norris who claims eighth, as Alonso and Tsunoda complete the top 10.
Carlos Sainz bags a late fourth, as Hamilton dropped to fifth earlier after Mercedes was worried about losing both cars. Bottas collects sixth.
Sergio Perez follows his Red Bull team-mate home to claim second, as Russell cruises to the finish to collect third place and a podium.
Checkered flag
Max Verstappen wins the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix!
Final lap, and Verstappen's working his way through the last corners.
"DNF risk," both Mercedes drivers are told, as they're asked to lift and coast. Sainz pounces to clear Hamilton for fourth, as Toto Wolff looks pensive in the Mercedes garage.
Ricciardo gets by Schumacher for 12th place, the Haas driver is really limping home now.
Ah, Latifi proves us wrong, as he gets by Magnussen to take 16th place with a classic DRS-aided Turn 1 divebomb.
We've not seen much of it but Albon's had a race to forget. He's pitted four times and is 44s off team-mate Latifi, with both Williams drivers the last running cars.
Five laps remaining, and Verstappen is 19.5s up the road from Perez.
Vettel gets by Schumacher for 11th place, with the Haas really struggling on old mediums, as he's over three seconds a lap off the pace.
Lap 60, and Hamilton evades Sainz's defence and steams around the outside at Turn 1 - not a bad recovery given his lap 1 travails.
For fans of the Schumacher-Vettel bromance, take a deep breath. Once again the pair are coming close to each other with the elder German catching the Haas for 11th place. After Miami please play nice, guys.
Bottas thus complains that the strategy wasn't right, but he's about 30s up the road from Ocon at the moment with eight laps left.
Sainz dips past Bottas at Turn 1 on lap 58, claiming fourth, and Hamilton then dispatches his former team-mate by cruising around the outside of Turn 3.
Sainz has caught up to Bottas now, as the aged mediums on the Alfa Romeo continue to dwindle in usefulness. Hamilton's on the back of Sainz now too.
Perez posts a 1m24.108s to ensure the gap to Verstappen isn't as heavy as it was recently - and to pick up the provisional fastest lap point.
And that's Schumacher's potential for his first F1 points gone for another race, as he loses 10th place to Tsunoda who had DRS and fresher tyres.
Alonso makes quick work of getting back by Schumacher, who is struggling on his old medium tyres, for ninth place. Tsunoda is bearing down on the pair now.
Sainz is hacking out large swathes of time from Bottas in fourth, going 1.5s faster on the previous lap. 10 laps remaining.
Alonso has a slow stop of 5.9s and comes out behind Schumacher but still ahead of Tsunoda. A sticky front-right wheel leaves the Alpine pitcrew fuming.
Perez covers off Russell by pitting for softs, with a big margin. "This will be your shot at fastest lap," Perez is told.
Ocon pits to cover off Norris, while Tsunoda pits on the same lap which sees him drop behind Schumacher in the fight for 10th place.
Didn't take much for Russell to clear Bottas, and indeed duly does so to claim back third place. Bottas is starting to see the end of his medium tyres.
Norris the next to pit and drops back to 10th place with fresh softs.
