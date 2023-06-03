F1 live: Spanish GP qualifying as it happens
Follow all of the live text commentary for the 2023 Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.
F1 heads to its seventh round this weekend and the second in a double-header after last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen overcame a sudden downpour in the principality to claim his fourth Formula 1 victory of 2023, beating Fernando Alonso by 27.9 seconds.
He now leads the standings by 39 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, with Alonso in third heading into his home race.
FP3 begins at 11:30am BST and qualifying starts at 3pm BST.
By: James Newbold, Megan White, Sam Hall
Leaderboard1. Verstappen, Red Bull
2. Sainz, Ferrari
3. Norris, McLaren
4. Gasly, Alpine
5. Hamilton, Mercedes
6. Stroll, Aston Martin
7. Ocon, Alpine
8. Hulkenberg, Haas
9. Alonso, Aston Martin
10. Piastri, McLaren
Until tomorrow and the race itself, thank you for your company today!
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-spanish-gp-verstappen-claims-pole-over-sainz-leclerc-falls-in-q1/10477932/
A penny for his thoughts leaving the track this evening!
That said, nine-tenths is a significant margin to hope to recover.
Alonso is still undergoing repairs for his Q1 off.
Hamilton has significant front wing damage.
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes Spanish GP pole
