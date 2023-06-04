The Spanish GP as it happened
Follow all the action from the Spanish Grand Prix as it happens with our minute-by-minute coverage.
By: James Newbold, Sam Hall
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Trending
Mercedes fined €10,000 for F1 parc ferme rules breach
Mercedes fined €10,000 for F1 parc ferme rules breach Mercedes fined €10,000 for F1 parc ferme rules breach
Alonso: Aston Martin "didn't have the pace" in Barcelona F1 race
Alonso: Aston Martin "didn't have the pace" in Barcelona F1 race Alonso: Aston Martin "didn't have the pace" in Barcelona F1 race
Tsunoda slams "ridiculous" F1 Spanish GP penalty for Zhou defence
Tsunoda slams "ridiculous" F1 Spanish GP penalty for Zhou defence Tsunoda slams "ridiculous" F1 Spanish GP penalty for Zhou defence
Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness
Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness Sainz: Barcelona exposed Ferrari's F1 tyre weakness
F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen breezes to win by over 24s from Hamilton
F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen breezes to win by over 24s from Hamilton F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen breezes to win by over 24s from Hamilton
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Spanish GP
F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Spanish GP F1 race results: Max Verstappen wins Spanish GP
Le Mans test day: Ferrari outpaces Porsche and Toyota
Le Mans test day: Ferrari outpaces Porsche and Toyota Le Mans test day: Ferrari outpaces Porsche and Toyota
Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"
Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow" Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 deal could be signed "tomorrow"
Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix
Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix
F1 Floor Tech: Red Bull & Mercedes's Approaches Explained
F1 Floor Tech: Red Bull & Mercedes's Approaches Explained
How Do F1 Teams Prepare for Track Layout Changes?
How Do F1 Teams Prepare for Track Layout Changes?