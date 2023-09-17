F1 live: The Singapore GP as it happened

Max Verstappen will be hunting his first Marina Bay victory this weekend, having scored an historic 10th consecutive F1 win last time out in Italy.

However, he will have to do so from 11th on the grid after a difficult qualifying in his Red Bull.

It hosted arguably his worst performance of the season last year, when he went off and could only recover to seventh.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will start from pole having also been fastest in practice, with Mercedes' George Russell alongside on the front row.

The 2023 Singapore GP starts at 1pm BST.