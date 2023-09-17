F1 live: The Singapore GP as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix continues on Sunday with the race.
Max Verstappen will be hunting his first Marina Bay victory this weekend, having scored an historic 10th consecutive F1 win last time out in Italy.
However, he will have to do so from 11th on the grid after a difficult qualifying in his Red Bull.
It hosted arguably his worst performance of the season last year, when he went off and could only recover to seventh.
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz will start from pole having also been fastest in practice, with Mercedes' George Russell alongside on the front row.
The 2023 Singapore GP starts at 1pm BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, James Newbold
Summary
|
Summary
|
Leaderboard
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, the rest of the field at the start
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
Layne Riggs to make Xfinity debut at Texas with Kaulig Racing
Layne Riggs to make Xfinity debut at Texas with Kaulig Racing Layne Riggs to make Xfinity debut at Texas with Kaulig Racing
Sellers and Snow clinch GTD title for BMW with Indy podium
Sellers and Snow clinch GTD title for BMW with Indy podium Sellers and Snow clinch GTD title for BMW with Indy podium
Norris: Revised McLaren F1 car quicker but has same issues
Norris: Revised McLaren F1 car quicker but has same issues Norris: Revised McLaren F1 car quicker but has same issues
F1 2023 Singapore GP Review - Sainz Breaks Red Bull's Streak in Style
F1 2023 Singapore GP Review - Sainz Breaks Red Bull's Streak in Style
Starting Grid for the Singapore Grand Prix
Starting Grid for the Singapore Grand Prix
Behind the scenes of Norris' Singapore GP preparation
Behind the scenes of Norris' Singapore GP preparation