F1 live: Final Singapore GP practice as it happened

Max Verstappen will be hunting his first Marina Bay victory this weekend, having scored an historic 10th consecutive F1 win last time out in Italy.

It hosted arguably his worst performance of the season last year, when he went off and could only recover to seventh.

Ferrari led Friday practice, with Charles Leclerc topping FP1 as lizards caused disruption, before team-mate Carlos Sainz was quickest in the second practice session.

Singapore GP final practice starts at 10:30am BST, followed by qualifying at 2:00pm BST.