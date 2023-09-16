Subscribe
Formula 1 Livefeed

F1 live: Final Singapore GP practice as it happened

Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix continues on Saturday with final practice and qualifying.

Max Verstappen will be hunting his first Marina Bay victory this weekend, having scored an historic 10th consecutive F1 win last time out in Italy.

It hosted arguably his worst performance of the season last year, when he went off and could only recover to seventh.

Ferrari led Friday practice, with Charles Leclerc topping FP1 as lizards caused disruption, before team-mate Carlos Sainz was quickest in the second practice session.

Singapore GP final practice starts at 10:30am BST, followed by qualifying at 2:00pm BST.

By: Megan White, Lewis Duncan, James Newbold

Summary

Summary

  • Sainz completes Singapore practice clean sweep for Ferrari
  • Verstappen battling gearshift issues
  • Threat of rain today

Leaderboard

  1. Sainz, Ferrari
  2. Russell, Mercedes
  3. Norris, McLaren
  4. Verstappen, Red Bull
  5. Leclerc, Ferrari
  6. Hamilton, Mercedes
  7. Piastri, McLaren
  8. Perez, Red Bull
  9. Hulkenberg, Haas
  10. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
Status: Live
We're off for a spot of lunch now, but we'll be back shortly before 2pm BST for qualifying! Who do you think will be on pole?
Read the full FP3 report here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-singapore-gp-sainz-shades-russell-in-fp3-to-retain-ferrari-supremacy/10521011/
Sainz topped FP3 ahead of Russell, Norris, Verstappen and Leclerc
With that, Carlos Sainz completes a Ferrari clean sweep of practice sessions for the Singapore GP. Will they be quickest in qualifying later too?
Verstappen says his upshifts are "miles off still", and says it's affecting his downshifts too
And there's the chequered flag!
Verstappen goes fourth-fastest, 0.3s off Carlos Sainz who leads
Verstappen is on another flying lap - have those pesky upshifts been fixed?
Five minutes remaining of practice and Sainz leads from Norris and Russell
Verstappen is told to box this lap so his team can have a look at those troublesome upshifts
Verstappen is still frustrated about his upshifts, which he says are "unacceptable"
With 10 minutes to go, Carlos Sainz goes quickest with a 1m32.065s
Almost everyone is out on the soft tyres now as we enter the final 15 minutes of practice
As the times continue to fall, Hamilton goes third-fastest for Mercedes with a 1m32.535s
Norris goes quickest ahead of Russell, with Ocon in third ahead of Alonso
Albon goes fourth fastest, also on the soft tyre, with Sainz in third
Russell and Hamilton still lead the way with 20 minutes remaining, but they're the only frontrunners to have completed soft-tyre runs
Luckily, this session appears to be a lizard-free zone so far
The Mercedes pair currently lead the times, with Russell top after a 1m32.883s
Hello to Daniel Ricciardo, who is in the AlphaTauri garage this weekend as he continues to recover from his hand injury 👋🏻
Brief yellow flag there after a spin for Lawson but he escapes without any contact
Sainz is now back on top, with a 1m33.195s, ahead of Russell and Verstappen
Not for long though, as Russell goes faster still with a 1m33.440s!
Charles Leclerc slots into second, just 0.003s off Verstappen
Verstappen goes fastest again with a 1m33.660s, though he complains of some upshift issues
Russell goes second fastest with a 1m34.094s on the soft tyre, with Sainz ahead and Verstappen behind both on the medium
Hamilton slots into third, 0.6s off Sainz's time
Sainz goes quicker again with a 1m33.778s
Carlos Sainz tops the timesheet with a 1m35.015s, before Max Verstappen betters him by almost 0.5s
It's getting a bit busier on track now, with both Red Bulls and Ferraris and Lance Stroll now out of the garages
The Alfas are first on track, with Bottas out ahead of Zhou
Green lights!
It's looking pretty warm out there - air temperature is currently 31.1 °C, with the track temperature at 38.9 °C
Despite its strong performance yesterday, Sainz says Ferrari remains mindful about how Singapore can throw up "weird" surprises in qualifying: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/surprised-ferrari-mindful-about-weird-singapore-f1-track-form/10520894/
Here's what we learned from Friday's running: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/the-times-that-suggest-red-bulls-f1-dominance-could-be-ended-in-singapore/10520773/
Ferrari had a clean sweep of practice yesterday, with Charles Leclerc leading FP1 before team-mate Carlos Sainz topped FP2
Welcome back to our live F1 updates ahead of final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix!
