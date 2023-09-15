F1 live: Singapore GP practice as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix gets under way on Friday.
Formula 1 heads away from Europe for an Asian double-header which starts at the Singapore GP, fresh from Max Verstappen’s historic 10th consecutive F1 win last time out in Italy.
But Singapore’s Marina Bay Street circuit remains one of the few venues the Dutch driver is yet to taste victory at, and it hosted arguably his worst performance of the season last year, when he went off and could only recover to seventh.
Verstappen currently leads the standings by a huge 145 points over Sergio Perez, making his charge to a third consecutive world crown a relative formality with eight races to go.
Singapore GP first practice starts at 10:30am BST followed by second practice at 2:00pm BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, Lewis Duncan, James Newbold
