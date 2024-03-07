F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happened

Max Verstappen dominated the F1 season opener in Bahrain last week in a Red Bull 1-2, but can the world champions follow it up at a very different track in Saudi Arabia?

Focus remains on Red Bull for off-track ongoings too, following Jos Verstappen’s calls for team principal Christian Horner to step down.

First practice begins at 1:30pm GMT (4:30pm local time) followed by second practice at 5pm GMT (8pm local time).