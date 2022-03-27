Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 News

Live: Follow the Saudi Arabian GP as it happens

Minute-by-minute updates for the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah.

By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Megan White

Summary

  • F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is underway
  • Perez on pole from Leclerc, Sainz
  • Hamilton starts from 15th after Q1 elimination

Leaderboard

  1. Perez, Red Bull
  2. Leclerc, Ferrari
  3. Verstappen, Red Bull
  4. Sainz, Ferrari
  5. Ocon, Alpine
  6. Russell, Mercedes
  7. Alonso, Alpine
  8. Bottas, Alfa Romeo
  9. Magnussen, Haas
  10. Norris, McLaren
Status: Live
Perez begins lap 2 with 1.2s over Leclerc, with Verstappen a further second behind. Sainz is not letting go of Verstappen, as the pair has now dropped Ocon and Russell.
Shocker of a start by Zhou who is down in last place after getting boxed in at Turn 1! Further ahead Norris gets ahead of Gasly at Turn 1 on the second lap to move up to 10th.
Magnussen makes the best start of the midfield runners by moving up to ninth place ahead of Gasly in the first few corners.
Perez covers off Leclerc at the start, as Verstappen dispatches Sainz into Turn 1! Sainz hangs on, as Ocon's looking to buy into the battle for third too!
Lights off, let's rock - the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is away!
The cars are lining up - are you ready? Then let's begin.
Tyre news: all on mediums, except Magnussen, Hamilton and Hulkenberg, who begin on the hard compound.
The F1 grid graphics show Sainz heading for a pitlane start - but that's not correct. The formation lap begins.
Shower thought: why hasn't a yoghurt company ever bought the naming rights to an F1 circuit turn? Think of the advertising potential of Muller Corner...
Not long to go now - hope you're sitting comfortably. Or standing comfortably. We're not going to tell you how to live your lives.
Magnussen struggled with his neck towards the end of qualifying yesterday - it appears to be strapped up as he gets on board his car, so it'll be a difficult day for the Dane.
You'll be pleased to know that there's a 0% risk of rain for this race. Rain in Saudi? Not even cloudy.
Thought we'd magnanimously let that joke hang for a bit - and now, we move on with 15 minutes to go. Just 18 drivers left for the start, the last row populated entirely by drivers called Nic(h)olas.
Gordon Ramsay's in attendance this weekend - it's rumoured he thought he was attending Spa rather than Jeddah, asking "where's the La Source" on his arrival.
 
25 minutes until lights out on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Perez and Leclerc, Sainz and Verstappen, and Ocon and Russell flank the opening three rows. Tantalising stuff for this 50-lap race.
It's been a hugely difficult weekend for Tsunoda - apparent powertrain problems stopped him setting a lap in qualifying, and now they've stopped him before the race could begin.
"Yuki, that's the end," his AlphaTauri engineer says to him. More reliability concerns for the team - before we've even got going here.
Ferrari has reported that Sainz was having to contend with a wiring loom issue - but as one car gets fixed, one encounters trouble. Tsunoda's parked up in a run-off zone, having apparently lost the engine - absolute nightmare.
Sainz is out of the garage and doing a reconnaissance lap now, so it seems Ferrari has done its work. We'll continue to keep an eye out.
After Friday's missile attack on a nearby Aramco depot, F1 drivers have said there "needs to be discussions" over the future of the Saudi Arabian GP:  https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-drivers-call-for-further-talks-over-saudi-gps-future/9362935/
Following his qualifying crash, Schumacher had this to say earlier today: "It was a big one. From what I heard, we were like around 270 km/h when I hit that wall. Luckily, the cars are so safe these days that I was able to walk away from it and stand here with no issues."
Read Also:
There's been some work down at Sainz's side of the Ferrari garage, so hopefully they'll fix whatever looked iffy and get the Spanish driver to the grid.
There's a couple of changes to the grid from yesterday's qualifying order: Daniel Ricciardo was handed a three-place grid penalty and starts 14th, as Mick Schumacher will not start the race following his hefty shunt in Q2 yesterday. Luckily, Schumacher is uninjured and well - Haas is saving parts for Australia.
A reminder of yesterday: Sergio Perez starts from pole, after just beating Charles Leclerc to top spot in last night's Q3 session. Carlos Sainz Jr and Max Verstappen begin on row two. Lewis Hamilton was knocked out in Q1, following struggles with set-up yesterday.
Good evening everyone - and welcome to our Autosport Live coverage of the second round of the 2022 Formula 1 season - the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

One hour until the race kicks off at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, so plenty of time to settle in and saddle up.
