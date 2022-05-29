The Monaco GP as it happened

Perez wins the Monaco Grand Prix from Sainz, Verstappen and Leclerc. Russell best of the rest in fifth for Mercedes

Perez leads, Sainz, Verstappen and Leclerc with eight minutes remaining - race will be a time certain finish

Race red flagged lap 30/77 to allow for barrier repairs - Race resumes on a drying track with a rolling start on Lap 33/77 - Perez leads Sainz

Safety car - Lap 28/77 - Schumacher (Haas) crashes heavily at the exit of Swimming Pool. Driver ok

After two rounds of pit stops Perez leads Sainz, Verstappen. Leclerc drops from lead to fourth. Top four switch to hard slicks

Leclerc leads Sainz once green flags fly and safety car pulls in

Latifi finds the wall at Fairmont hairpin, Stroll picks up right rear puncture after clouting the wall at Massenet

Monaco GP underway behind the safety car. All of the grid on wet tyres

Race red flagged due to heavy rain. All cars back to pitlane after a couple of formation laps behind the safety car

F1 Monaco Grand Prix was scheduled to begin at 2pm BST (3pm local) 77 Laps