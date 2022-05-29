Formula 1 News
The Monaco GP as it happened
Minute-by-minute updates for Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix at the Circuit de Monaco.
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard
Thanks everyone for sticking with us! We'll see you in two weeks' time for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - enjoy the rest of your evening!
And here's the report from a bizarre Monaco Grand Prix: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-monaco-gp-perez-wins-chaotic-wet-dry-race-after-two-red-flags/10313350/
Perez: "Keeping Carlos behind wasn't easy! The graining was just clearing up, so I wanted to do another race!"
Verstappen: "I tried to do the best I could. As a team we did a really good job with the strategy, and as a whole team we can be pleased with this Sunday."
"A lapped car cost me the race win today," Sainz says, reflecting on his outlap on the slicks earlier in the race.
Russell just hangs on to fifth, as Norris was just 0.25s behind his countryman after his late pitstop.
Ocon is within a second of Hamilton ahead but can't find a way through and the bigger concern for the Alpine is he isn't five seconds up the road on Bottas and Vettel so will drop out of the points.
Sainz is climbing all over Perez in the hairpin - as the top four clear Zhou and now have Latifi to make their way past.
Sainz has a look! Tremendous drive out of the tunnel, and loomed large in Perez's mirrors - but Perez closed down any potential move there.
Alonso has really upped his pace and is now gapping Hamilton by 3.8s behind him. That could help Ocon behind to hang on to his points despite his penalty.
Sainz is giving this good guns here, as Perez's tyres look very angry. With traffic about to come into play, Sainz has a real shot at this.
Ocon is told about his five-second penalty that he'll have to serve as part of his race time and is told to pick up the pace to gap those behind. Ocon is ninth, four seconds ahead of Vettel in 11th, so it wouldn't be enough to hang on for points.
"I tried! I need some new pants after that," Zhou tells Alfa Romeo over team radio after that sideways moment.
Norris, meanwhile, pits as he had well over 30s in hand over Alonso - and re-emerges in sixth on new mediums.
Zhou, going for a move at the Nouvelle Chicane on Tsunoda, almost throws it at the wall under braking, but does well to save it. His reward is losing a place to Latifi.
Sainz missed the chicane and has lost a lot of time to Perez - which has brought Verstappen into play a bit. Perez now has 3.5s in hand out front.
"They [the leaders] are behind me?" Hamilton asks over team radio. "They are 30 seconds behind this train," is the response from Pete Bonnington. What an odd race this has become.
So the way we usually split Live is one of us takes the top six and the other takes seventh and downwards. Alonso is making this very easy for us at this stage.
Sainz has stabilised the gap to Perez now, sitting around 2.2s, as Verstappen's falling back slightly. Leclerc's been chipping away at his title rival's advantage.
Alonso is leading an F1 car train from his position in seventh all the way down to Albon in 18th. The Alpine is half a minute behind Norris, while the leaders will catch this train before the end.
Perez is now beginning to gap Sainz, as the Red Bulls' mediums seem to be coming into play a bit now.
Alonso is 1.5s per lap slower than Norris ahead of him on the road so a huge 20.9s gap has already emerged between sixth and seventh place.
Perez answers Ferrari's questions with a 1m16.473s to extend his advantage slightly. It seems deadlocked at the front at the moment.
Hamilton's front wing is almost nudging the rear of Alonso's car around Monaco but so far he's been given no way through. This is the most normal this Monaco GP has felt all afternoon.
