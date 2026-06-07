F1 Monaco GP live commentary and updates - Race
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THAT'S A WRAP FROM MONACO
Be sure to come back over the course of this evening as the various outstanding penalties are investigated. Most significantly, Isack Hadjar is being examined for an as-yet unspecified red flag infringement, which puts P3 under question.
P10 is also potentially waiting for Fernando Alonso if Sergio Perez is pinged for being out of place on the restart grid.
Join us again next week for live madness from Barcelona!
Antonelli treats himself to a long swig from the bottle. Again, well deserved. That stuff is absolutely murder to wash out of a racesuit, by the way.
And now, in Bob's immortal words – champaaaaaaaaaaaagne!
Five wins in a row at least provides Bob Constanduros the opportunity to get used to announcing him as 'Kimi Antonelli' rather than 'Kimi Raikkonen'.
And as the trophies are presented, F1 TV cuts to Kim Kardashian in parc ferme. *drinks*
Hamilton now two points ahead of Russell in the drivers' championship, but Antonelli continues to pull clear. 156 points vs 90 and 88.
Antonelli is now the youngest Monaco Grand Prix winner since, er, Lewis Hamilton.
"The job's not finished, it's a long season," says Antonelli of his championship aspirations.
"It was one of those days when we had incredible pace," says Antonelli. "It gave me great confidence to push."
"It's going to take a lot more work to get to their [Mercedes'] level," says Hamilton, who describes this race as "massively challenging". His second podium of the year.
"I'm happy," Isack Hadjar tells David Coulthard in parc ferme, but he appears to have forgotten to relay that sensation to his face.
And you have to say that Antonelli goes from strength to strength. What a remarkable performance. Being that consistently quick around Monaco is an achievement in itself for one so young, but soaking up all that pressure from restarts, etc, was just as impressive.
FIVE IN A ROW FOR ANTONELLI
Antonelli crosses the line - with some relief, we expect - 6.271s ahead of Hamilton. "The car was a peach today," he says on the radio. Did you hear that? He said "peach", not what you thought he said.
Hadjar 17s further behind, third for now. Gasly was third on the road but his penalties leave him P7 behind Piastri, Lawson and Lindblad.
Albon then P8, Ocon P9... and, courtesy of a 10s penalty just applied to Hulkenberg for causing a collision, Perez in P10!
That will be Cadillac's first points, provided Perez survives the investigation into his alleged grid infraction.
Alonso stands to benefit from any more penalty action in P11.
And we begin the final lap with the order pretty much set. Antonelli has just a few more corners to go before claiming a historic Monaco Grand Prix victory.
Perez under investigation again for being out of position on the grid. Better order out for pizzas now, boys, it's going to be a long night...
Russell P14 after serving that penalty.
Antonelli pulling away from Hamilton, who in turn is clearing Gasly at about a second and a half a lap.
What's significant is the gap between Gasly and Hadjar. Pierre is facing a total of 10s in time penalties so he needs more than that in hand over the Red Bull. Currently 2.8s. But of course, Hadjar is also potentially in trouble.
So that means that Piastri, currently on course to be P5 on the road, could be classified third - he's right on Hadjar's tail.
So here's your top 10 in the final laps: Antonelli, Hamilton, Gasly, Hadjar, Piastri, Lawson, Lindblad, Albon, Hulkenberg, Ocon.
Replays show Colapinto providing the final tag on Sainz at Portier after that restart, gyrating him into a spin. Franco was looking up the inside as the door closed. That incident now being investigated by the stewards. Join the queue...
No further investigation for Hadjar's safety car infraction, but he's now under the microscope for an infringement under the red flag.
Well it was all quite polite until Mirabeau, then it all got messier than Gregg Wallace's sock drawer.
And we're off again! Clean start for Antonelli, who leads again into Ste Devote from Hamilton.
Russell and Gasly mug Hadjar too.
Then Hulkenberg tags Sainz into a spin at the hairpin.
So that's two laps behind the safety car. We will resume at the start of lap 71.
Russell being told he will do two racing laps then serve his penalty.
Antonelli is told "I think they just swept it" of the final corner.