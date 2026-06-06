No, Leclerc has had something go wrong in the final corners, he's trundling. What's happened? Ah, replays show him getting some snap oversteer at Tabac and tapping the barrier with his right-rear.

Not the biggest accident ever seen there. Famously, during practice for the 1933 race, Rudolf Caracciola lost the brakes on his Alfa Romeo and careered into the steps on the outside of that corner, beyond where the barrier is now.

"Don't worry, we have a great hospital," said the proprietor of the Tabac. "Lots of famous people have died there."