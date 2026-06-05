F1 Monaco GP live commentary and updates - FP2
Follow along for updates from second practice at the Monaco Grand Prix
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THAT'S IT FROM FP2
Join us again tomorrow for FP3, which kicks off at 12:30 local time in the sunny place for shady people!
So, as predicted pre-weekend, Ferrari setting the pace in Monaco. Lewis Hamilton fastest this time after teammate Charles Leclerc topped FP1.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
As in FP1, quite the spread of performance. The top five, led by Hamilton's Ferrari, separated by half a second. Then P6 – Hadjar – a further half-second in arrears.
P6 to P13 is then spread between a second and 1.5s off the P1 pace. After that, time leaks away to tail-end Charlie Lance Stroll, 3.148s slower than Hamilton.
The circuit goes live again with a minute and a half remaining on the clock, so all we're likely to see is practice starts. Yes - Gasly crosses the line before the clock goes dead but he's not pushing on.
In other other news, word reaches us that veteran British thespian Anthony Head, who appeared in the likes of Ted Lasso, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and those famous Nescafe Gold Blend commercials of the 1980s, has gone to the great 'meet cute' in the sky at the age of 72.
Just four minutes on the clock so we won't see much lappery, if any, after this.
Max Verstappen had just returned to the track on mediums after clocking a 1m13.194s.
DRAPEAU ROUGE!
Sergio Perez brings his Cadillac to a halt in Casino Square. Smoke was pouring into the cockpit from the front-right brake ducts, which continue to smoke ominously.
Hadjar, by the way, swapped to softs and punched in seven laps on them with a best time of 1m14.087s. That's the best part of nine tenths off his teammate but you can't blame him for leaving a bit of margin after his earlier contretemps with the armco.
Both Ferraris have now headed to the pits, so we imagine the quali sims are over and that leaves them P1 and P2 for now. But Verstappen is circulating on fresh softs - apparently - while Russell is going back out on the softs he's already used.
Antonelli also heading trackward on used softs.
Another locker-upper into the chicane is Lance Stroll, but at least it's the front axle rather than the rear axle for the Aston Martin there. The balance of that car looks uglier than a kebab shop fist fight.
Hamilton flat-spotted his front-left under braking at the tunnel exit, popped back into the pits, and communicated his desire for a bit more front wing angle to his mechanics by gesticulation. They looked confused. Perhaps next time he should communicate via the medium of interpretive dance.
Our data screen now showing Verstappen out on a new set of softs, but it has revised its read-out of his previous set to medium. Sigh.
Whoops! Colapinto has given the barrier at Ste Devote a clout; front-left first, followed by rear-left. Not enough to cause a stoppage, though - he's on his way back to the pits.
Doesn't look like anyone has gone on to an extra set of softs during this phase. Both Mercedes still circulating on the same set, making a 12-lap stint. Gasly has managed 15 laps on his, though his best lap is a humble 1m14.497s.
In more F1 TV graphic madness, Verstappen showing up as being on wets. He's currently in the garage anyway, so plenty of time for the backroom people to hit the right button this time.
Quite remarkable the distance between F1's top tier and the second. Hulkenberg in P7 is nearly a second off the frontrunning pace.
Make that more than a second as Hamilton sets a new best of 1m13.026s.
Leclerc sets a new best lap of all, 1m13.137s. The 12s beckon...
A string of personal-best sectors for Piastri but it's only good for P6 right now - 1m14.088s.
As predicted, Hamilton exits the pits on softs.
F1 TV graphics showing Leclerc as running on mediums still, but our data screen says softs – and as we type, the world TV feed switches to an onboard with Charles and those tyres have red bands.
Russell finally gets a clear-ish lap but it's not quite enough to usurp Max, 0.048s off the Red Bull.
A kiss of the wall for Oscar Piastri on the run towards Portier, where one used to have a nice vista of the Med but now a land reclamation project and luxury apartments for vulgarians blocks the view.
Hadjar is the only driver on track using mediums at the moment, out of sync with the others given his later start to the session. Hamilton likely to rejoin on softs shortly.
Leclerc leaving the garage on softs now.
Hulkenberg also lapping quickly on the softs - relatively speaking. He's P5 but very much second tier, half a second off Verstappen's benchmark.