Live text
Formula 1 Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP Live Commentary and Updates - FP1 & FP2
Updates from F1 Friday practice at Monte Carlo
By: James Newbold, Tom Howard, Haydn Cobb, Megan White
Stopped
Summary
- Leclerc tops FP2 for the Monaco GP
- Sainz completes a Ferrari 1-2 with Perez in third for Red Bull
- Session red-flagged after Ricciardo crashes at Turn 13
- Leclerc also led FP1, with Perez in second
Leaderboard
- Leclerc, Ferrari - 1m12.656s
- Sainz, Ferrari - 1m12.700s
- Perez, Red Bull - 1m13.035s
- Verstappen, Red Bull - 1m13.103s
- Norris, McLaren - 1m13.294s
- Russell, Mercedes - 1m13.406s
- Gasly, AlphaTauri - 1m13.636s
- Alonso, Alpine - 1m13.912s
- Vettel, Aston Martin - 1m14.059s
- Tsunoda, AlphaTauri - 1m14.134s
Checkered flag
With that we'll wrap up the fun for today, but be sure to return tomorrow ahead of final practice which gets underway at 12pm BST. Until then, have a wonderful Friday night - go well!
Breaking news
Need a recap on all things Monaco GP FP2? Look no further:
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-monaco-gp-fp2-report-/10311740/
A penny for the thoughts of Ricciardo, mind. That could be a costly FP2 crash given he effectively missed the entire session with just one-and-a-bit laps before his off.
It is super tight between the Ferraris in truth, with Leclerc topping FP2 by 0.044s from Sainz, the closest margin between team-mates across the grid.
Leclerc gives a big wave to his home fans on his way to the grid for his practice start. A flawless day for the Monegasque by topping both practice sessions, and he'll be home in time for his tea.
Both McLarens are missing the opportunity for a practice start on the grid with the rest of the drivers. Ricciardo's reasoning is clear but Norris has parked up in the garage and is already out of his car.
Checkered flag
The chequered flag is out so that's your lot. Leclerc leads a Ferrari 1-2, with Perez heading a Red Bull 3-4.
Into the final minute of FP2, this session has flown by! Sad to see it end, if we're honest.
Stroll becomes the latest driver to lock up at Sainte Devote, but he also gets away without too much fuss in the run off.
Quote
"Power unit feels poor at the moment," Russell reports over Mercedes team radio. He's asked for more detail and replies with "low power".
Yellow flag
Norris locks up at Sainte Devote and takes to the run off area which brings out a brief yellow flag.
Panic over, Leclerc is back on the track for Ferrari. So it wasn't a huge absence.
The TV replays have shown what happened between Magnussen and Tsunoda, the Dane, on a quick lap, came up behind Tsunoda and had no room at the chicane so he ran on and slowed down and rejoined in front of the AlphaTauri.
Long runs are underway now, but no sign of Leclerc following the fresh soft tyre laps. Still 11 minutes to go in FP2 but that's not a common run plan given how vital track time is.
The Tsunoda vs Magnussen incident will be investigated after this session. Go hug it out, guys.
Hamilton clearly didn't get the lap that he wanted in those quali-style runs as he is down in 12th and almost a full second off the pace of Russell. But there have been plenty of set-up changes to Hamilton's car today.
An incident at the Nouvelle chicane between Tsunoda and Magnussen has been noted by race control for an unsafe rejoining to the track.
Despite the big shake-up to the pecking order with these new cars, so far this weekend has closely resembled last year's running at Monaco. Ferrari holds the edge, Red Bull close in behind and Norris stars for McLaren.
Sainz restores the Ferrari 1-2, as he goes second 0.221s off Leclerc's leading effort. Meanwhile Russell reports he's biffed the wall at Tabac and pits.
Norris reports he's banged the wall at Turn 1 and he is told to pit so McLaren can assess the damage to his car.
Stopwatch
Perez pops up to second place with a 1m13.035s which puts him 0.379s off Leclerc.
Hamilton locks up and runs on at Mirabeau which wrecks his run.
Stopwatch
Leclerc goes even faster on the softs with a 1m12.656s, taking off a tenth from his previous best.
Leclerc holds the best times in sectors one and three, while Verstappen holds the honour in the sector two.
So after the soft tyre runs it is advantage Ferrari and home hero Leclerc by three-tenths of a second. Red Bull is in the fight but lacking a few tenths, then it is a mix of Mercedes, McLaren and Alpine drivers further back.
Stopwatch
And Leclerc replies instantly with a 1m12.764s, with Sainz completing a Ferrari 1-2 with a lap 0.302s off his team-mate.
Stopwatch
Verstappen responds to Leclerc's lap with a 1m13.103s to go top.
Tsunoda, who brought the phrase "traffic paradise" into popularity in F1, vents his anger at being held up around the track. He won't be the first nor the last struggling with that.
Stopwatch
Leclerc goes quickest with a 1m13.125s, 0.199s quicker than Perez's earlier effort.
Hamilton, fastest in sector one, loses a lot of time over the rest of the lap and can only manage sixth fastest.
Stopwatch
Alonso, on the softs, briefly goes fastest before being toppled by Perez with a 1m13.324s.
