The Mexico Grand Prix hosts the second part of the Americas Formula 1 triple-header as the championship begins the run-up to its climax.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz earned Ferrari a 1-2 at the Circuit of the Americas last weekend but much of the focus was on the controversy behind as Max Verstappen inherited third from title rival Lando Norris - the McLaren driver penalised for overtaking off-track.

George Russell topped first practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez after a crash between Alex Albon and Oliver Bearman triggered red flags, but now weekend data gathering is pushed to one side as Pirelli conducts a tyre test. FP2 gets under way at 11pm BST.