F1 live: Las Vegas GP practice as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix gets under way.
After all the hype and the glitzy build-up, the most anticipated race of the year is here as F1 returns to Las Vegas for the first time in over 40 years.
The Las Vegas GP is the penultimate race of the 2023 season and provides an all-new challenge to the teams and the drivers, on a street track built around the famous city Strip.
The first practice session of the Las Vegas GP weekend starts at 4:30am GMT, followed by second practice at 8:00am GMT.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall, James Newbold
We'll be back again tomorrow for FP3 and qualifying, but until then, here is the full session report! Bye!
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-las-vegas-gp-leclerc-leads-ferrari-1-2-in-delayed-and-extended-fp2-session/10547656/
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
The hard tyres are still yet to be used.
Sainz in fourth is 0.082s off the pace. This is incredibly close at present.
It's just a shame there's no one there to see it!
Norris is back on the track after his 'limp home mode' issue has been fixed.
