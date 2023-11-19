F1 live: Las Vegas GP as it happened

09:55 Verstappen on his 53rd F1 career win: "It was a tough one. I tried to go for it at the start. We both braked late and I ran out of grip and went wide so the stewards gave me a penalty for that. So I had to pass quite a few cars and then the safety car came out.



"Even with the DRS here it was very powerful so when you took the lead, if the car behind stayed in DRS it had the opportunity to come back at you. That created a lot of good racing here today so it was a lot of fun."