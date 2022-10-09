The Japanese F1 GP as it happened

A week after Singapore, Suzuka also returns to the calendar following a three-year absence, where Max Verstappen can claim a second F1 world title if he is 112 points clear of second place in the standings at the chequered flag.

The Red Bull driver starts on pole for Sunday's race, having escaped a penalty after a near-miss with Norris at 130R as both drivers came to prepare for their opening laps in the final stage of qualifying.

He will line up ahead of the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, with Red Bull's Sergio Perez joining the latter on the second row.