Formula 1
Livefeed

F1 live: Japanese GP qualifying as it happened

The fourth round of the 2024 Formula 1 season continues with the final practice session and qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.

By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall

Summary

Summary
  • Verstappen claims his fourth pole of the year from Perez
  • McLaren emerges as Red Bull's closest challenger with Norris third
  • Out in Q2: Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Albon, Ocon
  • Out in Q1: Stroll, Gasly, Magnussen, Sargeant, Zhou
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Perez, Red Bull
  3. Norris, McLaren
  4. Sainz, Ferrari
  5. Alonso, Aston Martin
  6. Piastri, McLaren
  7. Hamilton, Mercedes
  8. Leclerc, Ferrari
  9. Russell, Mercedes
  10. Tsunoda, RB
Status: Stopped
And with that, it's time for us to say goodbye until tomorrow! The race will begin at 6am BST (2pm local) and we hope you will join us again then. 

Until then, here is the full session report from qualifying. Take care and have a good day! 
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/2024-f1-japanese-gp-qualy/10595569/
A late notice on the timing screen - no further action for Albon after exceeding the maximum delta time.
 
"It was close today, really close with Max," says Perez. 

"We hooked it all together but unfortunately, it was just not enough."
"We had a good car today, I could fight," says Norris. "A good one for us again."

"Of course," he adds when asked of his podium aspirations.
The worry for Mercedes will be that the team had looked good over a single lap, but less good on a long run. Starting P7 and P9 will not have been part of the script.
 
Norris and Sainz reunite alongside one and other on the second row.
Your pole-sitter for the Japanese Grand Prix will be Max Verstappen, with Perez making it a Red Bull lock-out on the front row.
A late improvement for Hamilton moves him ahead of Leclerc into P7. Russell is ninth and faster only than Tsunoda.
Sainz fails to improve and is fourth.
Alonso takes the flag in fifth, and Norris remains third.
A 1m28.197s from Verstappen lowers the bar further. An incredible time as the chequered flag falls.
Perez climbs to P2 on his final lap.
"That's the best I can do. Honestly, I don't get it," says Leclerc. Verstappen's time has his rivals perplexed.
Leclerc crosses the line with a 1m28.786s. It puts him seventh before the rest head back out. A purple middle sector aided his progress.
Before Leclerc sets a time, the order is: Verstappen, Norris, Perez, Sainz, Piastri, Hamilton, Alonso, Russell, Tsunoda and Leclerc.
Finally, Leclerc exits the pits in the gap between the two traditional runs.
Norris goes second! A 1m28.489s sees him split the Red Bull pair at the front and just 0.249s short of Verstappen.
But Verstappen hammers home a 1m28.240 - improving his Q2 time by half a second and blowing away the rest.
Hamilton opens things with a 1m28.766s, which Russell fails to match.
Hold on, it was only Sainz leaving the Ferrari garage. Leclerc is the only driver in Q3 yet to take to the track, as Hamilton begins his opening lap of the session.
Hamilton and Russell are the first drivers onto the track, quickly followed by Verstappen, Perez and the two Ferrari drivers.
And finally, Q3 is go to decide the order of the top 10!
 
 
 
As the chequered flag falls, Ricciardo, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Albon and Ocon are out.
Ricciardo is in P10 but get pushed out by team-mate Tsunoda who puts in a 1m29.472s.
P3 for Hamilton with his latest effort. He was the highest-placed driver to return to the track. Russell goes seventh.
Hamilton and Russell will be first across the line at the end of the session.
Here we go!
Five minutes remain and the final runs will come soon.
Hulkenberg's time has now been deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 13.
Both Mercedes drivers lost time from Q1 on their initial efforts here. The pair are eighth and ninth at present with Hamilton the faster.
But here's Norris! He now takes P3 with a purple fastest sector to fall just 0.2s shy of the target time.
Alonso goes third, just 0.342s back on the Red Bulls.
A slow first effort from Hulkenberg, possibly on used tyres.
Much closer from Perez this time, with 0.012s separating him from Verstappen's 1m28.740s.
Verstappen begins his flying lap and just manages to avoid the traffic exiting the pits.
