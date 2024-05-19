All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1
Livefeed

F1 live: Follow the Imola GP as it happens

The seventh round of the 2024 Formula 1 season continues with the Imola Grand Prix and you can follow the action here.

Max Verstappen claimed an eighth consecutive F1 pole position, matching the all-time record held by Ayrton Senna, as Oscar Piastri dropped from the front row to fifth place after picking up a penalty for impeding Kevin Magnussen in qualifying.

That means Miami GP winner Lando Norris joins Verstappen on the front row, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz filling out row two ahead of Piastri.

The Imola GP starts at 2pm BST (3pm local time).

By: Haydn Cobb, Ewan Gale

Summary

  • Verstappen on pole from Norris after Piastri given three-place grid penalty for blocking Magnussen in qualifying
  • Alonso starts from the pitlane following car changes
  • Verstappen keeps the lead at the start, with the top five drivers unchanged
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Norris, McLaren
  3. Leclerc, Ferrari
  4. Sainz, Ferrari
  5. Piastri, McLaren
  6. Russell, Mercedes
  7. Hamilton, Mercedes
  8. Hulkenberg, Haas
  9. Tsunoda, RB
  10. Perez, Red Bull
Status: Live
At the start of lap five Verstappen's lead is up to 1.5s, pulling out six-tenths on the last lap against Norris. Leclerc, in third, has a mini DRS train behind him with Sainz and Piastri right up behind him.
The Mercedes drivers have broken the DRS trail to Hulkenberg and are now chasing Piastri in fifth - though struggling to stay in touch.
Perez is bottled behind the Haas and Tsunoda and bleeding time to his rivals.
But by the time the pack makes it to the DRS zone on the main straight at the end of lap two, Norris is just outside of DRS range of Verstappen so that's an early blow for his hopes of keeping pace with the leader.
Hulkenberg also made his way past Tsunoda, whilst team-mate Magnussen jumped both Saubers.
Everyone very well behaved on the opening lap, with Hamilton moving into seventh and tucked up behind Russell. DRS is enabled on lap two and Norris is, just, still in range.
Hamilton gets straight past Tsunoda - that will be crucial for his race. 
The same can be said for Perez, who made his way past Ricciardo.
Verstappen gets a mega start and keeps the lead through the opening corners, Norris in second with Leclerc and Sainz in tow.
The formation lap is under way and everyone is away smoothly. The flares are lit in the grandstands and the crowd is roaring in anticipation.
The tyre blankets are off and it looks like shiny, new mediums for all of the top 10 too. A level playing field.
The grid is cleared and we are moments away from the formation lap. Who are you backing for the win today?
Tyres: Most of the grid are on medium tyres to start, but Gasly and Alonso have gone for softs while Perez, Zhou and Sargeant have gone for hards.
Verstappen's sim racing squad Team Redline has just won the iRacing Nurburgring 24 Hours. That must make the Dutchman the first driver to win a virtual race while sat in an F1 car.
There's a 10% chance of rain for this race - I think we can assume that won't happen with the tiny and thin clouds drifting over the Imola sky.
National anthem time! A lovely rendition of the Italian national anthem sung by a childrens choir supported by a violinist. Nice, but needed more passion. 7/10.
Admittedly there was a great, big gap when Imola was off the F1 calendar in recent times, but the last driver to win outside the top three of the grid was Damon Hill for Williams in 1995. The start is going to be vital to the story of this race. Can Norris take it to Verstappen?
The atmosphere is building on the grid, with just a smattering of celebs spotted so far, but this will be relatively tame compared to Monaco this time next week.
F1 big boss Stefano Domenicali - at his home race - is showing around the Thailand prime minister Srettha Thavisin on the grid. This weekend it has emerged it is one location where F1 is targeting for its next new race. Full story here.
The pitlane has closed and everyone apart from Alonso have made it to the grid. The Aston Martin driver is starting from the pitlane after the team made suspension and set-up changes to his car after qualifying. Given he only qualified 19th, it is a relatively minor penalty.
All the frontrunners have fresh sets of mediums to pick from, but curiously both McLaren drivers only have used hards, while the rest in the top half of the grid have new hards. It is likely that Piastri and Norris will have hards that will have only have done one or two laps, so it won't be a huge deficit.
 
Let's talk strategy. Just like Miami, this is expected to be a one-stopper assuming the race remains dry - which looks the case - with the best plan starting on mediums and switching to the hards around laps 21-27. Given the likelihood of a safety car, will anyone go long and gamble, like Norris did two weeks ago which opened up the path to his maiden victory?
We've been treated to a special pre-race show by Vettel in the McLaren MP4/8 lapping Imola. That was the final McLaren that took Senna to an F1 race victory and there wasn't a dry eye in the house.
 
The pitlane is open and the drivers are on their laps to the starting grid led out by polesitter Verstappen. Just under 40 minutes until lights out!
Good afternoon one and all! The sun is shining, the wind is calm and we're all set for an entertaining race. Will the Imola GP deliver?

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

Trending

1.
How Verstappen plans to fit Nurburgring 24 sim race into Imola F1 weekend

How Verstappen plans to fit Nurburgring 24 sim race into Imola F1 weekend

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
How Verstappen plans to fit Nurburgring 24 sim race into Imola F1 weekend
2.
2024 F1 Imola GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Imola GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
2024 F1 Imola GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
3.
What we learned in Friday practice for the 2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix

What we learned in Friday practice for the 2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
What we learned in Friday practice for the 2024 F1 Imola Grand Prix
4.
F1 Imola GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Imola GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 Imola GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch, TV channel
5.
F1 Imola GP: Leclerc quickest in FP2 as Verstappen slides to seventh

F1 Imola GP: Leclerc quickest in FP2 as Verstappen slides to seventh

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
F1 Imola GP: Leclerc quickest in FP2 as Verstappen slides to seventh

Latest news

Rahal: “Anomaly” Indy 500 team-mate Sato has a “hell of an engine”

Rahal: “Anomaly” Indy 500 team-mate Sato has a “hell of an engine”

Indianapolis 500
Rahal: “Anomaly” Indy 500 team-mate Sato has a “hell of an engine”
F1 live: Follow the Imola GP as it happens

F1 live: Follow the Imola GP as it happens

Emilia Romagna GP
F1 live: Follow the Imola GP as it happens
Chevrolet explains issue that derailed several Indy 500 qualifying runs

Chevrolet explains issue that derailed several Indy 500 qualifying runs

Indianapolis 500
Chevrolet explains issue that derailed several Indy 500 qualifying runs

Latest videos

Pierre Gasly gets behind the wheel of Ayrton Senna's F1 Car

Pierre Gasly gets behind the wheel of Ayrton Senna's F1 Car

02:01

Pierre Gasly gets behind the wheel of Ayrton Senna's F1 Car
A Defining Race for the Season? - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Preview

A Defining Race for the Season? - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Preview

26:01

A Defining Race for the Season? - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Preview
Why did we pit so early? | 2024 Miami GP F1 Akkodis Race Debrief

Why did we pit so early? | 2024 Miami GP F1 Akkodis Race Debrief

10:31

Why did we pit so early? | 2024 Miami GP F1 Akkodis Race Debrief

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global