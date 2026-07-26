2026 Formula 1 Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP live commentary and updates - race
Follow along for lap-by-lap updates from F1's Hungarian Grand Prix
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So this has, just about, worked out for McLaren as they still have the 1-2 positions.
Antonelli, yet to stop, currently leads and looks like he's one-stopping. Piastri is thus told to pick up the pace to ensure Mercedes can't make that work.
Russell is up to seventh after clearing the VCARB pair.
Piastri clears Hadjar into Turn 1 and Norris then steams around the outside.
Hadjar moves out of the way for Verstappen, and then stays ahead of Hamilton - but the Ferrari then steams around the outside of Turn 4 once more.
...and he comes out just ahead of Norris, who needs a big outlap to keep Verstappen at bay. Hadjar, yet to stop, is now compressing this pack.
Piastri's all over him and wants to break past.
Now, Piastri's a bit at risk - as is Norris, who'll come into pit...
Verstappen completely undoes Ferrari's undercut attempt with a big move at Turn 1, and dives down the inside to snatch the place from Hamilton - a great move.
Lawson was arguably occupying Hamilton, and Verstappen took full advantage.
Piastri pits, as does Leclerc.
...but Ferrari got the undercut done and Hamilton comes out ahead of Verstappen. That pass on Lindblad was vital there.
Bottas has some smoking brakes - and his trundle through the pit lane has forced McLaren to postpone Piastri's stop.
Hamilton clears Lindblad around the outside of Turn 5, which was much needed as he's got some clean air now. Red Bull prepares to bring Verstappen now...
Lewis Hamilton pits from fourth place, aiming to get an undercut here. Hard tyre for Hamilton, probably a nailed-on two-stopper.
He's out, behind Lindblad.
Replay of Albon taking a big snap at Turn 4, which puts him off-road - but he's not really lost much aside from pride.
Norris is now within overtake range of Piastri again.
Russell launches past Gasly to take 11th, Hulkenberg's next.
Verstappen also not liking the state of his tyres, so I don't think there's anything on the Red Bull that he's happy with.
"Please do something about these shifts, and please don't tell me it's 'shift later'," Verstappen says. "Max is really slow," Hamilton reports - I'd suggest passing him, but easier said than done...
"How's the tyre, how's the pace?" "Just dirty air," Norris says, feeling he could go quicker if he didn't have a car ahead of him.
He's closed up to Piastri a bit now. Piastri also reports that the tyres feel good, and expects a "Plan A" strategy - whatever that could be.
Verstappen keeps getting the drive off the final corner to preserve the lead in Turn 1, but Hamilton is looking a lot closer on this lap. The Red Bull looked a bit wide in the second corner, but Hamilton couldn't find the purchase.
This is allowing the McLarens to escape; Norris now 2.3s clear of Verstappen.
...and Russell indeed moves up to 13th after moving Bortoleto aside into Turn 1.
Perez has been noted for a potential starting infringement.
Piastri's opened the lead to 1.4s over Norris, while Verstappen is over 2s behind the Briton. Hamilton is right on his tail still.
Russell has got up to 14th, and he's on Bortoleto's gearbox now...
A bit of an impasse, then, as Hamilton is still stuck behind Verstappen. Very difficult to get an overtake delta here, as everyone's got plenty of energy.
Verstappen has reported that the damping isn't working properly on the Red Bull, so he's in for a bumpy afternoon.
Hamilton has a brief wide at Turn 1, which puts him down on Verstappen, and Leclerc's back on his team-mate's tail.
Replays showing Norris going slightly deep into Turn 2, which offered Piastri the lead there.
Piastri stays 0.8s clear of Norris, as the McLarens pull away from Verstappen and co - the Dutchman very much helping the papaya team here.
Lindblad is struggling to keep up with Lawson at the moment, as he's got his mirrors full of Hulkenberg at the moment.
Hamilton has another look at Verstappen, but another inch-perfect defence from the Red Bull as he keeps it tight at Turn 2 - the corner named after Hamilton.
Antonelli's outside of the second needed for overtake on Leclerc, with Hadjar keeping tabs on the championship leader.
Russell is up to 17th.
It's Piastri from Norris, as Verstappen is now under attack from Hamilton. The Red Bull is keeping the tighter lines into the opening corners.
Lawson has had a good start, moving up to eighth ahead of Lindblad and Hulkenberg.
The Hungarian GP is go!
Norris and Piastri both start well, and Piastri clears Leclerc for second! It's been a tricky start for Leclerc there, and he's lost places to Verstappen and Hamilton.
Piastri then gets past Norris into Turn 2, as Norris went a bit wide!
Russell appears to have dropped into 20th, after the car went into anti-stall.