2026 Formula 1 Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP live commentary and updates - qualifying
Follow along for Formula 1 qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
Bottas improves again, as does Perez, but Alonso moves up a place to go 14th. Stroll pits, so he's out.
Gasly throws the dice one final time, moves up to 13th, which puts Colapinto into the bottom six - but the Argentine also improves to relegate Bearman with the final lap of the session.
Alonso is through.
Sainz improves and pushes Stroll into 17th. Albon can't get out of the drop zone, and Bortoleto goes ninth to extricate himself from the drop zone.
Bearman also moves out of the bottom six to 14th, pushing Gasly into the mix.
Verstappen and Antonelli are going for another lap, used tyres though. Can they squeeze another lap out of them?
No, is the answer from Verstappen - but it's a yes from Antonelli, who goes up to second. Russell moves up to sixth.
Big gap between Hulkenberg in 11th and Alonso in 12th, to the tune of around 0.8s. If anyone can throw the car there, they're probably safe.
Drop zone with five minutes remaining
17. Bearman
18. Albon
19. Sainz
20. Bottas
21. Perez
22. Bortoleto
Alonso moves up to 12th, as Stroll gets into 16th to provisionally escape the drop zone. Bottas improves a bit on his next lap, as does Perez, but the lack of downforce in that Cadillac isn't helping here.
Bortoleto doesn't have a lap as he went wide at Turn 4. A Q1 escape is looking good for Alonso here at the moment.
Antonelli does his first lap, and just gets within 0.07s of Verstappen. Hamilton's effort on mediums is looking quite impressive.
Leclerc went again, doing a lap 0.6s off the pace. It'll probably do for now; Hulkenberg gets up to seventh, 0.814s off Verstappen's lap.
Piastri has the car step out on him and moves up to fifth, 0.235s off the pace.
Norris then throws down a 1m18.277s to go top.
Leclerc will have to go again as his time was deleted for track limits.
Antonelli's out, and he looks like he's going to do another prep lap - Russell doing likewise.
Verstappen is up on Hamilton in the second sector, and goes 0.074s faster than Hamilton by the end of the lap. Hadjar moves up to third, just a tenth off Verstappen.
Bottas aborted his first lap, so he's not got a representative time on the board first time around. He goes again, and about a tenth ahead of Perez's first effort.
Hamilton kicks off his first lap on mediums, so he's clearly confident of making it through. Leclerc's also on mediums.
A 1m18.730s for Hamilton, and a 1m18.878s for Leclerc. That should be enough.
Sainz starts a lap but he's immediately off-track at Turn 4 - so he'll have to abort that. Albon also saves the car from going deep at Turn 12, and opens the session with a 1m21.596s.
Stroll immediately posts a 1m20.847s, and Alonso does a 1m20.665s.
Q1 begins!
It's time to go! Bottas hits the road first, followed by both Williams cars, Stroll, and Alonso.
Weather watch
It's 26C out at the Hungaroring, with track temperature approaching 50C. The tyres will be screaming hot at the end of the lap as the drivers try to coax their cars into the final corner.
Q1 danger zone?
If practice is anything to go by, we might have some of the usual suspects: Cadillac is missing a bit of one-lap pace, and Williams is really struggling with the low-speed nature of the Hungaroring course.
Aston Martin, despite its updates, might still fall the wrong side of the cut-off - but Alonso certainly would be in with a shout of breaking into Q2 if he can do so at the expense of a Haas.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
A close fight for pole?
Lando Norris was quickest in FP3, but Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli were incredibly close - while Charles Leclerc has been fast all weekend, but struggled to find rhythm in the middle sector earlier today.
So, can Ferrari stitch the lap together, or will McLaren or Mercedes end up clinching that all-important pole? We'll find out very soon...
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
Qualifying time...almost!
And we're back - thanks again for joining us as we take you each step of qualifying at the Hungaroring.
It's an important session; track position is important, but traffic will play a role around a narrow and tight circuit. It'll be fun!
Carlos Sainz, Williams
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images