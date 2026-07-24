2026 Formula 1 Hungarian GP
F1 Hungarian GP live commentary and updates - FP1
Follow along for live updates from Formula 1's opening practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix
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And this is where we'll close out for now - we'll be back for FP2, where we should get a bit more of an indication of race pace for this round.
Catch you then!
FP1 recap
F1 Hungarian GP: Leclerc tops FP1, Stroll suffers suspected suspension failure with upgraded Aston Martin
Charles Leclerc fastest in first practice at the F1 Hungarian GP despite an early end to the session, as Lance Stroll spins off with suspected rear suspension failure on his heavily upgraded Aston Martin
And there's the chequered flag - so Leclerc finishes this session on top, 0.484s clear of Verstappen and 0.543s clear of Hamilton.
Hadjar, Russell, Bortoleto, Vesti, Hulkenberg, Lindblad and Lawson complete the top 10.
A bit of flow-vis around the rear part of Norris' floor, as McLaren tries to do a bit of final aero assessment.
Vesti is currently top rookie driver, 0.4s off Russell's effort earlier on.
Leclerc is being wheeled back into the box now, as the car decided to conk out. It's all very Leclerc-coded, isn't it - top of the pile by almost half a second, but has a technical issue to overcome.
Quite a big field spread here too, as a lot of drivers haven't really had an opportunity to do a 'representative' time.
Hamilton has the Ferrari actuator winglet on, looks like it's fully compatible with the Macarena wing so he's got the best of both worlds here.
A bit of a messy session here, a lot of laps going begging with lock-ups, slides, traffic, red flags, wind, etc.
Leclerc's crawling into the pits with something broken.
Fornaroli gets a lap in, but those tyres were shot to pieces after that lock-up. Sainz does likewise ahead of him, as he careens into the run-off under a big cloud of smoke. Car hits the bump, it gets unsettled, and you lose the front-end grip.
Aron was in Sainz's way during the middle sector, so the Spaniard has aborted his lap.
Alonso sets a 1m21.550s, which is quite encouraging. Fornaroli had a Turn 1 lock-up, while Vesti has got up to seventh with his first soft-tyre lap.
And we're back! Fornaroli's got an opportunity to do a soft-tyre run now., as has Sainz as he's had some fixes to his Williams.
Alonso will also show what the Aston Martin can do on softs.
Hamilton offers further feedback on the gearshifts, which he hopes can be sorted out in this slight hiatus.
He's half a second down on Leclerc as it stands, so clearly not too pleased with his set-up.
Both Audis looking good, sitting sixth and seventh - it's known that the R26 chassis is pretty good, and the Hungaroring is a chassis circuit...
Yikes; Stroll left Turn 2 and the rear just seemed to snap on him. The wheel was out of alignment, which looks consistent with a trackrod failure. Let's see what the post-mortem says.
Stroll appears to have come to a stop out of Turn 3. Suspension failure, apparently...which isn't great.
Red flag.
Norris gets a lap in on the softs but it's only worth eighth place - he had the best out of them on the previous attempt.
Big lap from Leclerc though, and does a 1m19.075s to go fastest.
Lindblad and Lawson hit the top six with their soft-tyre runs. Aron goes wide at the final corner, and hits the same problem as Hamilton did earlier; the rear end tried to escape his control.
Russell goes top with a 1m20.066s, while Norris has backed out of his lap after going too wide at Turn 11.
Verstappen then throws down a 1m19.559s to find even more time. Crikey.
Russell's left the garage on a set of softs now, so he's wanting to check out the balance of the car on a hot lap while it's quiet. Verstappen, Norris, and Ocon are following suit.
"The car feels pretty bad," Hamilton says, not enjoying the ride of the car. He reports the roll stiffness is too high, so he's struggling to get on top of it.
Bortoleto's up to fifth now, while Fornaroli is seen rescuing a couple of snaps in the final sector. The McLaren looked very twitchy, while Albon's Williams couldn't help but lock up into Turn 1.
Lawson is up to fifth, with Hulkenberg sixth; Lindblad sits ahead of the McLarens, with Bortoleto also in the top 10.
Plenty of track evolution to come, however, as the grime and dust gets lifted with each lap.
Leclerc goes fastest once more, with a 1m20.287s, while Verstappen does another lap but 0.5s shy of the Ferrari.
Hamilton then goes up to second, 0.3s off Leclerc.
Norris does another lap to move ahead of Fornaroli, but only by a tenth. Leclerc and Hamilton get a bit close for comfort, as Hamilton moves up to third.
Verstappen is also noted for apparently driving erratically.
Hulkenberg moves up to seventh with his first proper timed lap of the season.
Sainz has been noted for "driving erratically", presumably for that incident with Verstappen.
Verstappen reports bad downshifts and front-axle jumping, which is par for the course, while Fornaroli improves to stay fourth.
Yeah, the off-line part of the last corner looked incredibly dusty - so, rally-driving for Hamilton there.
Verstappen gets a clean run and posts a 1m20.788s to go fastest.