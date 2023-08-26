F1 live: Dutch GP qualifying as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix continues on Saturday with final practice and qualifying.
F1 is back after its summer break, following a busy opening day at Zandvoort which saw Lando Norris top the times while Daniel Ricciardo suffered a broken hand in a crash which has ruled him out of the rest of the Dutch GP.
Ricciardo's injury has given Liam Lawson his F1 debut, stepping into the AlphaTauri from final practice.
Max Verstappen arrived at Zandvoort for his home event with a 125-point championship lead over Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
FP3 starts on Saturday at 10:30 BST followed by qualifying at 14:00 BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, Megan White, James Newbold
