Subscribe
Formula 1 Livefeed

F1 live: The Dutch GP as it happened

Follow the live action from the Formula 1 Dutch Prix.

Max Verstappen will start from pole position as he bids to equal Sebastian Vettel's record of nine consecutive grand prix victories.

The Dutchman will enjoy the vocal support of the Zandvoort crowd but faces stiff opposition from Lando Norris, who starts second.

George Russell qualified third and will be joined on the second row by Williams driver Alex Albon,  while Liam Lawson will make his F1 debut, replacing the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri.

Kevin Magnussen will start from the pitlane after parc ferme changes, having fitted a new power unit and gearbox.

The action at Zandvoort will begin at 3pm local time (2pm BST, 9am EDT).

By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall, James Newbold

Summary

Summary
  • Verstappen takes record-equalling ninth consecutive F1 victory in eventful Dutch GP blighted by rain and a red flag
  • Alonso capitalises on Perez spinning in late rain shower to take second, with Gasly boosted to third by a five-second penalty for Perez speeding in the pitlane
  • Red flag triggered by Zhou going off in heavy rain, damaging the barriers at Turn 1 - the Alfa driver emerged unscathed
  • Rain shortly after the start prompts several cars to immediately pit for inters, with Perez and Gasly among those to gain
  • Lawson finishes 13th on F1 debut standing in for injured Ricciardo
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen, Red Bull
  2. Alonso, Aston Martin
  3. Gasly, Alpine
  4. Perez, Red Bull
  5. Sainz, Ferrari
  6. Hamilton, Mercedes
  7. Norris, McLaren
  8. Albon, Williams
  9. Piastri, McLaren
  10. Ocon, Alpine
Status: Stopped
The good news for all of them is the next race isn't far off. Next weekend, in fact, as F1 moves on to Monza for the Italian GP. We'll be back for that but until then have a lovely week - go well!
A race that had a bit of everything, but one thing was only ever certain: Verstappen winning. A good day for Alonso, Gasly and Albon too but there are a lot of drivers thinking that race was a missed opportunity.
Here's the full race report on a wet and wild Dutch GP: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-dutch-gp-verstappen-fends-off-alonso-in-red-flagged-rain-hit-race/10512346/

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Amid royalty, politicians and sponsors handing out the trophies, Alexander van 't Hoff, father of Dutch racer Dilano who was killed earlier this year in a race at Spa, gives Verstappen his FIA winners' gold medal. That's a nice touch.
It is time for the podium ceremony and the return of the Dutch national anthem, but this time with a live singer underneath the podium. I wonder if she knew all the other anthems if it was a different winner.
 
Verstappen on his home win: "Incredible! Today they didn't make it easy for us with the weather and the calls. Even with all the bad weather and the rain the fans are still going at it with the incredible atmosphere."

Alonso on his second place: "It was a very intense race with the conditions and maybe we stopped a lap too late. In these conditions you need to trust the car and I fully trusted it.

 

"When the race came back on to the calendar I didn't think I would get to experience the Zandvoort podium so I am very happy that I can and with Max."
Gasly on his first grand prix podium for Alpine: "I was pretty upset about my five-second penalty earlier in the race so when Perez got his it was 1-1, so I pushed as hard as I could to stay within five seconds."
Verstappen steps out of his Red Bull to take in the warm but wet applause from his home fans. A very happy podium all around with Alonso taking his best result since Canada and Gasly taking his best result since the 2021 Azerbaijan GP.
Albon takes a superb eighth place for Williams, as Piastri and Ocon round out the points places. In 11th is Stroll ahead of Hulkenberg, Lawson, Magnussen, Bottas, Tsunoda and Russell.
Sainz holds on to fifth, and Hamilton beats Norris to the line by 0.023s!
Alonso takes second and Gasly is promoted on to the podium as Perez's penalty drops him to fourth!
Verstappen wins the Dutch GP! That is nine in a row and equals Vettel's all-time record!
Hamilton touches his front wing against Sainz's Ferrari but somehow they both avoid damage and continue.
Final lap!
Sainz is defending well from Hamilton to keep fifth which is bringing Norris into the fight.
Verstappen has the win in the bag as his lead grows to 3s, while Perez needs to find a way by Alonso to keep his podium hopes alive.
'No further investigation' is the decision in regard to the Norris-Russell incident. That's probably the right decision for what appeared to be no more than a racing incident in difficult conditions.
Three laps to go and Verstappen leads by 1.6s from Alonso. Perez has a 2.1s gap on Gasly so he will drop off the podium as it stands with his penalty.
The replay shows the pair made minor side-to-side contact at Turn 10. It looked like a racing incident, but the stewards may want to take a look at that one.
Sainz is defending hard from Hamilton to keep fifth and tells Ferrari "less radio" as he's under pressure from the Brit.
Details begin to emerge as Norris is noted by the stewards for an incident involving him and Russell.
Russell reports "I'm out". It's a puncture for the Mercedes driver but it's unclear where he picked that up.
Verstappen leads by a second but isn't shaking off Alonso just yet. Perez is coming with them both, with Gasly being dropped in fourth.
Russell has tumbled down the order and is in the pits.
Perez has been given a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane! Blimey! He is third but needs to get up the road to negate that penalty.
He does! Verstappen keeps clear of Alonso and everyone gets away safely.
Verstappen backs up the field for this restart, will he go as early as last time?
A rolling restart at the end of this lap. Here we go!
With that sorted, the safety car leads out Verstappen and friends for a couple of exploratory laps.
This could be a thrilling close to the Dutch Grand Prix. Or it could be a dud. There really is no in-between in this case.
Perez heads the pack of those who hadn't started lap 65 before the red flag. This is also to shake everyone back into the right order for the restart. In-race admin, the worst kind of admin.
Zhou has said he was "not pushing" when he crashed into the Turn 1 barriers. Given the dramatic change in conditions, his accident could have happened to any driver - highlighted by the number that also went off at the corner.
The safety car will also stay out to lead the pack for two laps before the rolling restart. So the race will properly restart with five laps to go, all being well.
No tyre choice, no standing restart, no fun.
And it will be a rolling start led by Verstappen. So no Australian GP restart chaos this time.
Drivers must use the intermediate tyres for the restart. So no tyre gambles this time around.
Good news, the race will resume at 17:14 local time! 10 minutes until we get going again!
Speaking after his crash, Zhou has reported that the force of the impact was indicated at 19G. That's going to ache in the morning!
Load more
Latest news
Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice

Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice Alonso explored his “overtake of the month” in Dutch GP practice

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

IndyCar

Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated Honda, Dixon want 2024 IndyCar hybrid to be driver operated

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Formula 1
Dutch GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Latest videos
The Dutch Master does it again! - Dutch GP Review 2023

The Dutch Master does it again! - Dutch GP Review 2023

14:09
Formula 1

The Dutch Master does it again! - Dutch GP Review 2023
Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix

00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Dutch Grand Prix
Interview: Massa wants the 2008 F1 championship

Interview: Massa wants the 2008 F1 championship

04:09
Formula 1

Interview: Massa wants the 2008 F1 championship
Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe