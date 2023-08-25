F1 live: Dutch GP practice as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix gets underway on Friday.
Formula 1 returns from its summer slumber with the Dutch Grand Prix as Max Verstappen looks to extend his personal eight-race winning streak and continue Red Bull's 100 per cent record for the season.
Verstappen arrives at Zandvoort for his home event with a 125-point championship lead over team-mate Sergio Perez.
After Aston Martin, Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari have all taken turns in providing the main threat to Red Bull, a major talking point will be which of this number gets off to the strongest start in the Netherlands.
FP1 begins on Friday at 11:30 BST with FP2 following at 15:00 BST.
By: Sam Hall, Megan White, Lewis Duncan
Summary
|
Summary:
|
Leaderboard:
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-dutch-gp-fp1-report/10511271/
