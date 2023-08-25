Subscribe
F1 live: Dutch GP practice as it happened

Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix gets underway on Friday.

Formula 1 returns from its summer slumber with the Dutch Grand Prix as Max Verstappen looks to extend his personal eight-race winning streak and continue Red Bull's 100 per cent record for the season.

Verstappen arrives at Zandvoort for his home event with a 125-point championship lead over team-mate Sergio Perez

After Aston Martin, Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari have all taken turns in providing the main threat to Red Bull, a major talking point will be which of this number gets off to the strongest start in the Netherlands. 

FP1 begins on Friday at 11:30 BST with FP2 following at 15:00 BST.

By: Sam Hall, Megan White, Lewis Duncan

Summary

Summary: 
  • Norris leads Verstappen in Dutch GP FP2
  • Session briefly stopped after Piastri and Ricciardo crash
  • Max Verstappen led first practice for Formula 1's Dutch Grand Prix
Leaderboard:
  1. Norris, McLaren
  2. Verstappen, Red Bull
  3. Albon, Williams
  4. Hamilton, Mercedes
  5. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri
  6. Gasly, AlphaTauri
  7. Perez, Red Bull
  8. Stroll, Aston Martin
  9. Bottas, Alfa Romeo
  10. Alonso, Aston Martin
Status: Stopped
That's all from us for today. We'll be back tomorrow morning ahead of FP3, which starts at 10.30am BST - see you then!
Read the full FP2 report from F1's Dutch GP here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-dutch-gp-fp2-report-/10511371/
Lando Norris topped FP2 ahead of Max Verstappen and Alex Albon, with Lewis Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda rounding off the top five
And there's the chequered flag
Another trip across the gravel from Carlos Sainz there!
 
Lots of race runs taking place means the times are staying the same at the moment
Just over 15 minutes remaining of FP2 and Norris still leads from Verstappen, with Albon in third
Whoops - Sainz goes into Turn 12 a bit too deep and runs across the gravel
Verstappen reports his car is doing "weird things" - "maybe it's the brakes?"
Verstappen goes second quickest, 0.2s behind Norris, though a little moment he had at the exit of Turn 3 might have contributed to that
The times are tumbling now, with Lando Norris slashing 0.5s off Stroll's previous best to go top
Logan Sargeant is next to top the timesheet before Lance Stroll goes quickest with a 1m11.835s
Perez beats his team-mate to the top spot with a 1m11.946s, with Alex Albon slotting into second
And we're back! That was quick
The stewards will look at the Verstappen / Hulkenberg incident after FP2 finishes
There's a brief lull in the action while the McLaren and AlphaTauri are recovered, so make yourself a cup of tea before we get back to it
 
Piastri crashed first, losing the rear and spinning into the barrier at Turn 3, before Ricciardo followed him in
Bizarrely, Piastri and Ricciardo both went off at the same place but in separate incidents
Red flag: Piastri and Ricciardo have both gone into the wall
10 minutes into the session, and Verstappen leads from Perez - a familiar picture. Behind them it's the Mercedes pair, with Hamilton ahead of Russell
 
Hulkenberg has been noted for impeding after that incident at Turn 13 with Verstappen
Verstappen sounding rather irate there after getting stuck behind Nico Hulkenberg
...and he's quickly demoted by Sergio Perez, who goes top by 0.6s
George Russell sets an early benchmark with a 1m13.358s, ahead of Pierre Gasly
Lance Stroll's earlier power unit issue appears to be fixed now, so he'll be hoping for a few more laps this afternoon!
Green lights at the end of pitlane and there are cars on track straightaway
The risk of rain for this session is 40%, with an air temperature of just under 20 degrees
Ferrari says it is now "crystal clear" where it went wrong with the design of its 2023 Formula 1 car, promising wholesale changes for its 2024 concept: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/ferrari-crystal-clear-2023-flaws-will-lead-to-brand-new-2024-f1-car/10511337/
Carlos Sainz will be back in his Ferrari for FP2, with Robert Shwartzman having taken part in FP1 for the team
Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton both had a good start to the weekend - will we see either of them on the podium on Sunday?
Will Max Verstappen continue his strong form from this morning and top FP2? Probably. But what else can we expect from the session?
And we're back! There's 15 minutes to go until FP2 gets underway
And with that, it's time to bid you farewell until FP2. The session will begin at 15:00 BST, but we'll be back ahead of time to bring you up to date on all the conversations from the break! 

https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-dutch-gp-fp1-report/10511271/
 
 
Ferrari are difficult to read in this session, with neither Leclerc nor Shwartzman running the soft tyre. Both set their fastest times on the medium compound and end the hour P16 and P19.
Williams caught the eye with Albon fifth and Sargeant seventh while, after a slow start, Norris and Piastri took the flag in sixth and eighth.
