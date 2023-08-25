F1 live: Dutch GP practice as it happened

Formula 1 returns from its summer slumber with the Dutch Grand Prix as Max Verstappen looks to extend his personal eight-race winning streak and continue Red Bull's 100 per cent record for the season.

Verstappen arrives at Zandvoort for his home event with a 125-point championship lead over team-mate Sergio Perez.

After Aston Martin, Mercedes, McLaren and Ferrari have all taken turns in providing the main threat to Red Bull, a major talking point will be which of this number gets off to the strongest start in the Netherlands.

FP1 begins on Friday at 11:30 BST with FP2 following at 15:00 BST.