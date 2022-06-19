Formula 1 Commentary
The Canadian GP as it happened
Minute by minute updates from the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard
And that's all from us! We'll see you in two weeks' time for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Thank you, as always, for joining us - and we hope you enjoy the rest of your evening. Goodnight!
Got your breath back? Fancy revisiting the race in word form? We got you: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-canadian-gp-verstappen-holds-off-sainz-after-late-safety-car-hamilton-third/10325379/
Hamilton: "It's quite overwhelming to get this third place, it's been quite a battle. But we've never given up, and I've been inspired by my crew. We're getting closer."
Sainz: "We were quicker, we were faster all race, but it's difficult to overtake around here. I'm particularly happy with the race pace, with the way we were able to put pressure on Max."
Verstappen: "I was giving it everything, but so was Carlos. He was pushing, charging, pushing, charging, naturally it's easier to charge with DRS. I had fun today."
"Great effort guys, thank you so much. Car was a little bit better today, let's keep pushing," says Hamilton, luxuriating in a podium.
Ocon takes sixth, and Alonso indeed claims seventh ahead of Bottas. Zhou bags ninth place, with Stroll taking the final point at his home race.
Lap 69, and Sainz is going to have one more go. He's gone quicker than Verstappen on the previous lap...can he do it?
Gasly has run off track at the final chicane during his battle with Albon for 13th place. The AlphaTauri driver avoids any further drama and continues.
"We stay where we are with the straight line issue," Alonso is told over team radio, tucked up behind team-mate Ocon in the fight for sixth. "Even with a straight line issue, I'm 100x faster," is the reply.
Verstappen's crucially got the legs in the first couple of sectors - Sainz finds the time to match in the final sector, but he's just not close enough by the time they launch off the hairpin. Lap 66/70 now.
Better news for Aston Martin comes from Stroll, who gets by Ricciardo for 10th with the aid of DRS on the back straight.
A 1m15.749s for Sainz at the end of lap 63. Although catching is one thing, passing is quite another.
Sainz is throwing punches at Verstappen, but he's too far off to make anything work at the moment. The Red Bull driver seems to be in control here.
Leclerc gets by Ocon again, this time at the hairpin. P5 for the Ferrari driver, but has a 4s gap to Russell to bridge.
Vettel is another struggling after the safety car period, as he swaps places with Stroll, on mediums, to allow his team-mate to go after Ricciardo and the points positions.
Leclerc goes straight on at the chicane, and had passed Ocon but yields the position to have another go.
Magnussen's pace has dropped like a stone as he's now in last place having been passed by Norris and Latifi.
Sainz is keeping close to Verstappen, and we'll be watching like a hawk to see if the Spanish driver can make a pass. Meanwhile, Leclerc clears Alonso and will have Ocon next up.
It's been a bad couple of laps for Vettel, who loses the final points place to Ricciardo, while further back Magnussen has dropped behind Gasly to 15th.
Zhou gets by Vettel around the outside into Turn 1 to take ninth place. That's a smart move by the F1 rookie.
Leclerc, on the medium tyres just like Alonso and Ocon ahead of him, can't find a way through yet but the DRS has now been enabled.
Verstappen's kept afloat ahead of Sainz, as Hamilton's got a little bit of an advantage over Russell now. Leclerc's right on the back of the Alpines.
Verstappen gets us going again out of the chicane, with Sainz sticking with him. Hamilton, Russell, Ocon and Alonso are separated by little too.
