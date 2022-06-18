Formula 1 Commentary
Canadian GP qualifying as it happened
Minute by minute updates from the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix Saturday practice and qualifying sessions.
By: Jake Boxall-Legge, Haydn Cobb, Megan White
Here's the full report on qualifying:
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-canadian-gp-verstappen-takes-pole-from-sainz-and-alonso/10324715/
There you have it, Verstappen takes his second pole position of the season, and it must be said it was secured in dominant fashion with a 0.645s margin over Alonso.
Alonso on his front row qualifying performance: “It feels great, it has been an unreliable weekend so far. Thanks to the wet conditions today the car was mega, I was so comfortable with driving this car. The fans also pushed me on,” which gets a big shout from the crowd. “I will attack Max into the first corner,” that gets an even bigger cheer!
The biggest cheer of the day is saved for Alonso as he steps out of his Alpine having taken second place.
Hamilton was shuffled back to fourth place late on, but a super effort by Haas sees Magnussen fifth and Schumacher sixth. Ocon took seventh ahead of Russell, Ricciardo and Zhou.
But here comes Fernando Alonso, who puts it into second place with a 1m21.944s! Just as we said, it ended up being Verstappen vs Alonso, but in truth, the Red Bull driver was dominant, taking pole by 0.645s.
Russell's slick tyre gamble has failed. He's spun off at Turn 2 and taps the barrier with his rear wing. Admiration for the bravery, but that was a step too far and too early.
Instead, the majority have opted for a new set of inters. But not Russell, who is going for it on the softs! That's bold.
The first runners are now pitting midway through Q3. Does anyone gamble for slicks? It would be a huge risk in the current conditions.
As the lap times tumble Sainz regains second place from Schumacher but is still a quarter of a second off Verstappen. Alonso then pops back up into third.
Verstappen makes a statement with a 1m22.701s - putting 1.1s between him and nearest challenger Sainz. Alonso slots into third, fractionally behind his fellow Spaniard.
Turns 1 to 2 and the Wall of Champions chicane look very wet but the rest of the track is near enough dry. Just not dry enough for slicks.
Just like the first two qualifying sessions, plenty of early runners and all still on the intermediate tyres.
It'll be far from straightforward, but going on the results from FP3 and Q1 and Q2, this could be a straight fight for pole between Verstappen and Alonso!
Verstappen displaced Alonso at the top right at the end of the session with a 1m23.746s. But out in Q2: P11 Bottas, P12 Albon, P13 Perez, P14 Norris, P15 Leclerc.
Ocon, who dropped into 12th place on his final lap, gets the job done to charge into the top 10 and bump out Bottas.
Norris pits at the end of that lap, so his afternoon is over due to that engine problem. The chequered flag is out.
Norris backs out of his first timed effort, so he has it all to do on his final lap. Meanwhile Schumacher jumps up to third place! Impressive.
The lap times are tumbling every second here, so it'll be chopping and changing until the finish. Ocon, Bottas and Norris are the drivers who need to find the time.
Ah, Norris has made it out on to the track with just under three minutes to go. Just the three Q2 drop zone spots to decide with Perez out and Leclerc parked up.
Still no Norris in this restarted Q2 session, who had been complaining of an engine issue at the time of the red flag.
All drivers are on the intermediate tyres as the track has dried out sufficiently as the rain has relented.
Quick bit of housekeeping while the drivers complete their out-laps, Sainz will not be investigated for his Q1 off, so he and Ferrari can take a deep breath. In normal circumstances, this would now be a straight Verstappen vs Sainz pole fight.
