F1 Canadian GP Qualifying as it happened

Max Verstappen leads the drivers’ standings by 53 points from Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, following his latest win in Spain coupled with the Mexican’s fourth place finish behind both Mercedes drivers.

Lewis Hamilton topped Friday practice in a Mercedes 1-2, on a mixed up day which saw first practice effectively cancelled due to a track CCTV systems issues which necessitated second practice to be extended to 90 minutes to make up for lost track time.

Final practice starts at 5:30pm BST with qualifying starting at 9pm BST.