The Canadian GP as it happened

Follow the live action from the Canadian Grand Prix, the eighth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.

By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall

Summary
  • Max Verstappen wins the Canadian GP to give Red Bull its 100th F1 win
  • Russell retires on lap 55 due to brake issues
  • Norris hit with a five-second penalty for "unsportsmanlike behaviour" (driving too slowly at Turn 10)
  • Russell hits the wall on lap 12, triggering a safety car. He manages to continue, but at the bottom of the field
  • Sargeant is the first retirement on lap 7 as his Williams hits trouble
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen
  2. Alonso
  3. Hamilton
  4. Leclerc
  5. Sainz
  6. Perez
  7. Albon
  8. Ocon
  9. Stroll
  10. Bottas
Status: Stopped
With that, we'll call time on this live text coverage of the Canadian GP. Thanks for following along with us and have a lovely rest of your Sundays! Go well!
Red Bull will aim to continue its winning run in 2023 at its home race - as the Austria GP is up next on 30 June-2 July. For added spice, it is a sprint race.

So that concludes the Canadian GP - another win for Verstappen and another win for Red Bull to keep the team's 100% record in 2023. How long can it last?

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, the rest of the field at the start

The Dutch and Austrian national anthems ring out for Verstappen and Red Bull on the podium and here come the Canadian GP trophies and fizzy stuff. All three can be happy with their days for different reasons.
Here's the report on the Canadian GP:
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-canadian-gp-race-report/10484848/

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23

Hamilton on his third place: "It has been a great weekend for us, we are slowly chipping away, the Astons took a step ahead with the upgrades but we are working to move forward. It is great to be on the podium."
Alonso also confirmed he was managing a brake issue, as required by Aston Martin, towards the end of the race.
Alonso on his second place: "We were hoping to challenge a bit more the Red Bull. We lost a place at the start to Mercedes and we were battling all the race. It was a good battle."
Verstappen on Red Bull's 100th F1 win: "It is amazing, I never expected to be on these kind of numbers myself as well, so we keep enjoying it and we keep working hard but this is another great day."
Canadian GP results: 1. Verstappen 2. Alonso 3. Hamilton 4. Leclerc 5. Sainz 6. Perez 7. Albon 8. Ocon 9. Stroll 10. Bottas 11. Piastri 12. Gasly 13. Norris 14. Tsunoda 15. Hulkenberg 16. Zhou 17. Magnussen 18. De Vries DNF Russell, Sargeant
Perez is sixth and also bags the fastest lap bonus point thanks to his late pitstop to switch to soft tyres.
With his penalty, Norris drops to P13, promoting Stroll to P9 and Bottas into the final points-paying position.
In the battle for the minor points positions, Albon fends off Ocon and Norris.
Alonso keeps clear of Hamilton for second place - as the Ferraris come home safely with Leclerc fourth and Sainz fifth.
Max Verstappen wins the Canadian Grand Prix! That's Red Bull's 100th F1 victory!
Into the final two laps and the fight for the top spots looks settled, as Perez pits from sixth place - hunting for the fastest lap?
Norris attempts to outbrake Ocon into the hairpin but thinks better of it. With DRS, he is unable to make the move into Turn 1.
Norris: "The rear wing is loose on the Alpine. It's going to fall off in a minute. It's dangerous. If this falls off an hits someone, it's going to be very bad."
Alonso has rebuffed Hamilton's advances as the gap between the two grows to 3.1s.
Norris has now caught Albon and Ocon, as Stroll locks up and runs wide at the hairpin. He has work to do to catch back up to Bottas.
"F*** I almost knocked myself out on that kerb! Haha!" Verstappen laughs over team radio. Given he's got an 8s lead it looks like that'd be the only thing that could derail his race.
Norris' move has split this pack somewhat, with ALbon and Ocon around one second clear of Norris as the others drop back.
Norris gets bored of waiting for someone to make a move and lunges on Bottas at the hairpin. The battle continues into the final chicane and the McLaren driver is up into ninth. Ocon is up next!
This train behind Albon continues to frustrate. The Williams driver pitted behind the safety car and, unlike many others, has not made a second stop.
The Spaniard responds, putting in his personal best lap of the race so far, to push the gap back to 2.1s. "Leave it to me," Alonso says over team radio.
Hamilton is told Alonso is looking after a rear brake issue, as he inches towards the Aston Martin. The gap is at 1.8s.
Stroll has now joined the train too. Norris needs a five-second margin on the Aston Martin driver to negate his penalty.
Since their pitstops, both Ferrari drivers have eased clear of Perez, so fourth and fifth looks secure for the Italian squad as we enter the final 10 laps of the race.
Albon now has Ocon for immediate company, with Bottas and Norris in a train behind. 

But bad news for those following, Albon has just set his personal-best time.
"I'm so sorry everyone. Nothing more to say. Sorry."

Russell again apologises to the Mercedes team for losing what was set to be a P4 result.
Hamilton has cut the gap to just under 2s on Alonso, so this one isn't over. Verstappen, meanwhile, is 7.5s clear so the battle for the lead definitely is.
"We think we're going to have to retire the car. Brake wear is too high"

Mercedes instructs Russell to retire from P8 with damage from his earlier crash continuing to cause problems.
Verstappen is pushing clear now, as the gap is up to 6.3s over Alonso. We've seen how this one usually ends. Alonso's fight will be with Hamilton for second place until the end of the race.
We're discovering what "classic Albon defending" is. Russell remains behind the Williams, with a lengthy DRS train involving Ocon, Bottas and Norris, forming.
Hamilton: "Wind is picking up." Dodgy pre-race poutine?
Russell is now on the tail of Albon's Williams. Some "classic Albon defending" has been requested from the pitwall.
Verstappen, keeping an eye on his tyre life, is managing his lead at 5.5s over Alonso, while the Aston Martin driver is being told to lift and coast.
 
Alonso has a slow lap, running off track at Turn 8, and that's allowed Hamilton to take 2s out of his deficit to the Spaniard.
The leading trio are setting near-identical lap times in the 1m16.0s bracket, but the gaps are stretched out so we don't have any on-track battles just yet.
