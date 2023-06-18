The Canadian GP as it happened
Follow the live action from the Canadian Grand Prix, the eighth round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
So that concludes the Canadian GP - another win for Verstappen and another win for Red Bull to keep the team's 100% record in 2023. How long can it last?
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, the rest of the field at the start
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
But bad news for those following, Albon has just set his personal-best time.
Russell again apologises to the Mercedes team for losing what was set to be a P4 result.
Mercedes instructs Russell to retire from P8 with damage from his earlier crash continuing to cause problems.
