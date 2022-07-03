Formula 1 Commentary
The British Grand Prix as it happened
Minute by minute updates from the Formula 1 British Grand Prix on Sunday.
By: Haydn Cobb, Tom Howard, Stefan Mackley
Summary
| Summary
| Leaderboard
Status: Stopped
We'll head off to find answers to that and much, much more as the F1 paddock digests this afternoon's action at Silverstone. Thanks for sharing the British GP with us. Have a lovely rest of your Sunday!
Given how the race was shaping up, Leclerc will be searching for answers about Ferrari's call not to pit him when the safety car came out, as he lost out on the hards with Sainz, Perez and Hamilton on the softs.
Here's the full report on a dramatic British GP:
https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-british-gp-sainz-takes-maiden-win-in-dramatic-race-as-title-challengers-struggle/10332505/
Action and talking points everywhere you look, and the best news of all is both Albon and Zhou appear to be OK after the huge first corner crash.
Quick bit of housekeeping, the incident between Schumacher and Verstappen has been reviewed and won't be investigated - so the Red Bull driver will keep seventh place.
TV shots show Zhou by Alfa Romeo team trucks speaking to team boss Fred Vasseur and F1 chief Stefano Domenicali. So good to see that he is OK.
Hamilton on his podium after thanking the crowd: "I gave it everything today, trying to chase those Ferraris. Congratulations to Carlos for his win, but the Red Bull and Ferraris were too quick on the straights."
TV shots show Zhou by Alfa Romeo team trucks speaking to team boss Fred Vasseur and F1 chief Stefano Domenicali. So good to see that he is OK.
Perez on his comeback to second place: "It was a great comeback, we never gave up and kept pushing. We kept trying. It was some epic final laps."
Sainz on his first F1 win: "I don't know what to say, it is amazing, first race win on my 150th race and for Ferrari at Silverstone. Amazing."
The Schumacher vs Verstappen incident at Brooklands has been noted by the stewards for forcing another driver off the track.
Vettel brings his Aston Martin home in ninth after becoming involved in the opening lap crash that red flagged the race. Kevin Magnussen rounded out the top 10 to cap a strong double points finish for Haas.
There will be no further action on the Perez vs Hamilton and Perez vs Leclerc incidents, so the results will stay as they are.
Leclerc holds on to fourth place ahead of Alonso and Norris, as Verstappen barely keeps seventh place from Schumacher. Vettel and Magnussen round out the points.
Verstappen just managed to hold Schumacher for seventh despite almost making contact at the final corner. Schumacher scores his first points in Formula 1. A great drive from the Haas driver.
...and Sainz wins the British Grand Prix! What a race! Perez takes second and Hamilton completes the podium. Wow.
The incident involving Perez and Hamilton, when the Red Bull put a blunt move on the Mercedes to regain second, has been noted by the stewards for forcing another driver off the track.
On lap 50 Sainz leads by 3.4s from Perez, Hamilton is third 2.7s back and Leclerc is now defending from Alonso and Norris.
This is mega! The battle continues a lap later as Hamilton goes around the outside at Luffield and Woodcote, only for Leclerc to bite back at Copse. But Hamilton has the momentum and DRS on the Hangar straight to make it stick.
Sainz has this in the bag, he is 4.1s clear after that battle, with Perez in second from Leclerc, Hamilton and Alonso.
Hamilton then gets pushed wide by Perez at Abbey and that lets Leclerc by as well. Hamilton goes from fourth to second to fourth in five corners!
Leclerc, hurting on those old hards, defends from Perez into Copse and then Vale, they both run wide and Hamilton sweeps by both at the final corner! Amazing racing!
Hamilton is fighting back on Perez as he goes alongside into Copse - Mercedes vs Red Bull at that corner, we've seen that before - but Perez defends well to keep third.
Verstappen manages to climb back to P8 as Magnussen drops behind the Red Bull and Haas team-mate Schumacher.
Sainz overtakes Leclerc for the lead down the Wellington straight and into Brooklands! Perez gets by Hamilton further back and he is up to third!
Leclerc makes the jump into Vale and we are racing again, Hamilton is defending from Perez rather than attacking the Ferraris!
Trending
Jul 2, 2022
Jun 29, 2022