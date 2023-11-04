Subscribe
Formula 1
Livefeed

F1 live: Brazilian GP sprint race as it happened

Follow the live action as Formula 1 teams qualify for and contest the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.

Interlagos hosts the closing leg of the final triple header of the year, with just two races remaining of the 2023 season after the chequered flag falls on Sunday's grand prix. 

While Max Verstappen and Red Bull may have respectively wrapped up the titles, the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez for second in the drivers' standings is fierce. 

As is the fight at the bottom of the constructors' standings, with the margins separating Williams, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas closing at recent events. 

Following yesterday's rain-shortened qualifying session headed by Verstappen, the sixth and final sprint race of the year will start at 6:30pm GMT, following sprint qualifying at 2:00pm GMT.

By: James Newbold, Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall

Summary

Summary
  • Verstappen wins the final F1 sprint of the season, his fourth sprint success in 2023
  • Norris is second with Perez completing in the top three
  • The Brazilian GP begins on Sunday at 5pm GMT
Leaderboard
  1. Verstappen - Red Bull
  2. Norris - McLaren
  3. Perez - Red Bull
  4. Russell - Mercedes
  5. Leclerc - Ferrari
  6. Tsunoda - AlphaTauri
  7. Hamilton - Mercedes
  8. Sainz - Ferrari
  9. Ricciardo - AlphaTauri
  10. Piastri - McLaren
Status: Stopped
That wraps up our live text coverage of the Brazilian GP sprint Saturday. Tomorrow it is the main event, with the grand prix starting at 5pm GMT. Be sure to join us then for all the pre-race build-up, action and reaction. Until then, go well!
Here's the Brazilian GP sprint race report: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-brazilian-gp-verstappen-passes-norris-at-the-start-to-win-sprint-race/10542807/

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, the rest of the field at the start of the Sprint race
Verstappen on taking the lead into Turn 1: "It was important to get ahead at the start but the launch wasn't amazing. The second part of the start was very good so we got alongside."
Norris on his poor start: "I have to review [the start]. My initial start was good but the second phase of the launch, maybe I was a bit too conservative. I didn't have wheelspin, I was just on the safe side."
Perez on his first top-three finish in any race since Monza: "It was not an easy one at the start, I ended up losing places to George and Lewis. But from then on I was fighting and used up my tyres, so I paid the price towards the end."
Another pretty straightforward contest for Verstappen, as Norris just didn't have the pace to challenge after losing two places on the first lap.
Piastri keeps 10th ahead of Alonso, with Stroll 12th in front of Gasly, Ocon, Albon, Magnussen, Zhou, Hulkenberg, Bottas and Sargeant. All 20 drivers make the finish.
Then a huge gap back to Russell in fourth, Leclerc in fifth and Tsunoda in sixth. Hamilton holds on to seventh by 0.3s from Sainz as Ricciardo misses out on a point by 0.1s in ninth.
Verstappen wins the Brazilian GP sprint race! Norris is second and Perez takes third.
On the final lap Alonso attacks Piastri for 10th but overshoots at Turn 1 and that allows the young Aussie back through.
Piastri is now defending from Alonso for 10th but his tyres are also on the way out.
Two laps to go and Verstappen, barring a disaster, has this sprint race won with a 3.0s lead on Norris and Perez a further 9.3s back.
At the start of lap 22, Tsunoda gets by Hamilton for sixth using DRS on the main straight. Further back, Ricciardo overtakes Piastri for ninth into Turn 1.
Hamilton's tyres look gone. He is a sitting duck to Leclerc into Turn 1, to give the Ferrari driver a free move into fifth. Now Tsunoda is attacking the Mercedes driver.
Piastri is defending in an all-Aussie battle for ninth, as he keeps Ricciardo behind him.
Into the final five laps and the gaps between those in the points are starting to stretch out. Tsunoda, who has spent the entire race behind Leclerc, still cannot find a way by.
Verstappen is pressing his advantage home now, as his lead jumps up by half a second on lap 18. Norris is now 2.4s back.
After a brief respite of the overtaking action, Stroll kicks things off again taking 12th place off Gasly. Lots of drivers are struggling for tyre performance now.
The front two have bolted clear of Perez in third, who is over seven seconds behind Norris.
At the end of lap 16, Verstappen's lead remains at 1.7s, but he's asking if he can push more through the high speed corners, as he is losing time to Norris at through Turn 6-7.
What great racing! Alonso and Gasly fight for almost an entire lap before the Alpine has to yield at Turn 4 to see Alonso up to 11th.
Ricciardo's next attack on Sainz is a repeat result, getting by at Turn 1 but then conceding the place again at Turn 4. That invites Piastri to the party and he gets by Ricciardo for ninth.
Behind them Alonso and Gasly are fighting for 11th place and Stroll and Ocon are tussling for 13th.
Ricciardo makes his move into Turn 1 on Sainz, but goes wide into the Senna Esses and that hands the Ferrari the chance to gain momentum to return to eighth before Turn 4.
Ricciardo is all over the rear of Sainz in the fight for the final point place in the sprint. AlphaTauri is the only F1 team to never score a point in a sprint but it is looking good today with Tsunoda seventh and Ricciardo ninth.
Perez makes his move on Russell stick. It is the same again, Perez using slipstream and DRS into Turn 1, but he moves across to take the racing line and that denies Russell the run on him to Turn 4.
On to lap 10 of 24, Verstappen's advantage is up to 1.8s as he appears to be matching the pace of Norris behind to keep his lead.
Albon had reported oil coming from the Alfa Romeo of Bottas, but he has since overtaken the Finn who is still lapping at a solid pace.
At the start of lap eight, Perez overtakes Russell for third place using that potent DRS into Turn 1. But it doesn't last as Russell repays the favour down to Turn 4 to regain the place.
Verstappen still leads, with a 1.4s gap to Norris, who is also out of DRS range from Russell behind.
Double disaster for Haas, as Magnussen loses a place to Alonso and then Hulkenberg loses places to Ocon and Stroll.
Hamilton has fended off the advances of Leclerc for now, who looked for a way by just as Perez had overtaken the Brit, but he has dropped back now.
Norris, with DRS, regains second place with a move into Turn 1 on Russell.
Verstappen leads by 1.3s at the end of lap four from Russell and is crucially edged out of DRS range.
At the start of lap four Perez, with the aid of slipstream and DRS, dives by Hamilton into Turn 1 for fourth.
Hamilton fends off a move from Perez into Turn 1 to keep hold of fourth. Further back Ricciardo has lost places and is ninth stuck behind Sainz.
Russell is sprinting after Verstappen in the lead on lap two, as Norris tries to recover from his poor opening lap. Hamilton is chasing the McLaren driver with Perez in tow.
Russell is up to third and then takes second off Norris on the opening lap! Perez has been dumped back to fifth in all of this.
Verstappen takes the lead into Turn 1 from Norris! He got a mega start and flew into the first corner.
The McLaren driver heads the pack back to the starting grid as the tension builds. Here we go...
Load more
Latest news
Horner: F1 sprint format doesn’t work for fans, drivers or teams

Horner: F1 sprint format doesn’t work for fans, drivers or teams

Brazilian GP

Horner: F1 sprint format doesn’t work for fans, drivers or teams Horner: F1 sprint format doesn’t work for fans, drivers or teams

Winning #8 Toyota threatened by "critical" clutch issue in Bahrain WEC finale

Winning #8 Toyota threatened by "critical" clutch issue in Bahrain WEC finale

Bahrain

Winning #8 Toyota threatened by "critical" clutch issue in Bahrain WEC finale Winning #8 Toyota threatened by "critical" clutch issue in Bahrain WEC finale

Nissan’s Takaboshi regrets not pitting after losing Motegi win

Nissan’s Takaboshi regrets not pitting after losing Motegi win

Motegi

Nissan’s Takaboshi regrets not pitting after losing Motegi win Nissan’s Takaboshi regrets not pitting after losing Motegi win

Latest videos
F1 2023 Mexico GP review - Sergio Perez's heartbreak

F1 2023 Mexico GP review - Sergio Perez's heartbreak

16:59
Formula 1

F1 2023 Mexico GP review - Sergio Perez's heartbreak
Post-Race Disqualification and Upgrade Optimism | 2023 US GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief

Post-Race Disqualification and Upgrade Optimism | 2023 US GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief

13:33
Formula 1

Post-Race Disqualification and Upgrade Optimism | 2023 US GP Akkodis F1 Race Debrief
F1 2023 USA GP Review - Post Race Double DSQ

F1 2023 USA GP Review - Post Race Double DSQ

17:17
Formula 1

F1 2023 USA GP Review - Post Race Double DSQ
Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe