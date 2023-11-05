F1 live: The Brazilian GP as it happened
Follow the live action as the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix reaches its climax with Sunday’s race.
Max Verstappen will start from pole position as he looks to complete a weekend double after winning Saturday's sprint race.
Aston Martin pairing Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso locked out the second row but in the battle for second in the drivers' standings, Lewis Hamilton enters the grand prix in a preferable position over rival Sergio Perez - starting fifth to the Mexican's ninth.
The Brazilian GP gets under way at 5pm GMT.
By: Sam Hall, Megan White, Pablo Elizalde
Until then, here is the full report on the 71 laps from Brazil
https://autosport.com/all/news/f1-brazilian-gp-verstappen-fends-off-norris-for-17th-win-of-2023/10543309/
The result keeps Aston Martin in touch with McLaren for P4.
"Max always seemed to have an answer for everything."
Today, he was only 63 seconds back across 71 laps. Small wins...
It's very hard to disagree with that, although the fans have voted Norris as the driver of the day with 26% of the vote.
A slightly slow stop and he returns to the pits in P7.
