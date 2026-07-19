2026 Formula 1 Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP live commentary and updates - Race
Follow along for updates from Spa-Francorchamps as race day for the Belgian GP gets underway
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
Verstappen now 1.5s off Antonelli with the Ferraris in close proximity now. Piastri has dropped over a second off Hamilton in P5.
Then there's a five-second gap to Arvid Lindblad's VCARB - which has Norris tucked under its rear wing...
Five-second time penalty for Hamilton for 'causing a collision' with Russell on lap one.
Hamilton passes Piastri into Les Combes for P4.
Replay shows it was Piastri who lost a chunk of endplate in that touch with Leclerc the previous lap.
Norris, by the way, has passed Colapinto for P8.
Leclerc and Piastri touch at Les Combes! Leclerc nearly had him on the grass on the approach. Piastri complaining that Charles didn't leave him enough room at the corner itself.
Looks like the Ferrari lost a chunk of endplate too.
Piastri now harrying Leclerc for P3.
Hamilton has managed to chip away at the gap to Piastri and is now within a second again. Verstappen set the fastest lap of the race last time around (lap six).
Lap 6 and Verstappen sweeps by Leclerc on the run to Les Combes.
Looks like Gasly briefly relieved Bortoleto of P10 at La Source before the Audi got back past.
LET'S GO!
The Safety Car peels in at the end of lap 4.
Hamilton dives past Piastri into La Source but Piastri responds immediately, sweeping ahead before Eau Rouge.
And Hamilton is already a second behind Piastri - looks like he used a lot of battery juice to get close at the start of the lap, and that left him vulnerable.
Colapinto and Norris have done well out of that opening lap - Franco is P8, Lando P10.
Meanwhile the Hamilton-Russell incident is being investigated by the stewards.
Hadjar has made two visits to the pits - one to swap to mediums, then another to swap back to hards. Is Red Bull looking to run him the rest of the race without stopping?
Replay also shows Ocon spearing off into the gravel at Malmedy - looks like he had a punctured rear tyre before then since the car just didn't bite at the corner.
Opening lap replay on F1 TV shows Leclerc rocketing past Russell on the run to Les Combes. Looks like Russell was struggling with electrical deployment and made an opportunistic lunge into the corner around the outside of Hamilton, who then clipped his sidepod.
"I had no front end" says Lewis on the radio.
Hamilton is still running in P5 behind Piastri – who has been the key beneficiary of that opening-lap tangle.
Well that was a busy and harum-scarum opening lap. Safety Car deployed.
Bearman, Hadjar, Perez, Bottas and Ocon pit.
AND WE'RE OFF!
Antonelli gets a clean run to Eau Rouge but Verstappen elbows his way through ahead of Eau Rouge.
But Antonelli drafts by into Les Combes - as does Leclerc!
Russell and Hamilton tangle at Les Combes.
Air temperature ahead of the start is a mild 18C. Track temperature is 29C - quite a bit lower than previous sessions this weekend.
A fascinating first lap in prospect here since there's a long drag up the hill towards Les Combes, which is ripe for slipstreaming, and this year we have the added possibility of some drivers not having full batteries on lap one if they don't get their preparation correct.
And, yes, most drivers starting on mediums. The exceptions are: Norris (P13), Perez (P18), Stroll (P20), Hadjar (P21) and Alonso (P22) on hards - four of those drivers carrying grid penalties for out-of-quota engine components changes.
Bottas (P17) and Sainz (P19) start on softs.
Speaking of Pirelli, F1's official tyre supplier reeckons the fastest race strategy is a one-stop, starting on mediums than swapping to hards between lap 17-23. Slightly slower is a one-stop starting on softs, then changing slightly earlier.
There are two-stop strategies involving a handful of laps on the softs before going on to hards, but these will be the outliers.
One person will be pleased if it rains – the journo who has been asking about what will happen in the wet in pretty much every Pirelli press conference since the start of the season...