2026 Formula 1 Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP live commentary and updates - Qualifying
Follow along for updates from Spa-Francorchamps as qualifying for the Belgian GP gets underway
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Summary
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Piastri improves to 1m45.016s - which is good, because Lindblad popped in a 1m45.143s on his final run, which was better than Piastri's previous time. Bortoleto P9, shortly to be P8, with 1m45.628s. 1.267s the gap between P1 and P8/9, Hadjar didn't set a time so he will be joining the Astons at the back of the grid.
Leclerc didn't improve on his final run but Hamilton did, to the tune of a couple of tenths.
Leclerc and Hamilton separated by 0.002s in what will be P4 and P5.
Russell finds three tenths to go P4, which will become P3 after Norris's penalty. But still half a second off his Mercedes teammate.
Verstappen goes P1 with a 1m44.678s - but not for long! Antonelli crosses the line with a 1m44.361. 0.317s the difference.
Norris has aborted his lap by the look of it.
Again, sterling work from Hadjar to tow his teammate down the final 'straight'.
And as before, Hadjar lining up to give Verstappen a tow, Bortoleto hanging onto Antonelli's coat tails...
And here we go. Four minutes left on the clock and now everyone is heading out. Everyone on fresh softs apart from Hadjar, according to our data screen.
Session has resumed but we're yet to see anyone depart the garages. They'll be waiting for the track conditions to peak at the end of the session.
In other housekeeping notes, Lindblad curreently P8 on 1m46.054s, Bortoleto P9 (1m46.479s). No time as yet for Hadjar.
Piastri's car now being closely examined in the McLaren pits for damage.
There is a red flag so that gravel Piastri kicked onto the circuit can be swept clear.
Hamilton's first flier, BTW, was 1m45.062s for P5. Russell P6 with 1m45.156s. Piastri P7 with 1m45.462s - 0.661s off teammate Norris, but he was on semi-used tyres and looks like he dipped wheels in the gravel at Stavelot.
Norris now goes P1! 1m44.801s, 0.039s quicker than Antonelli. Where did that come from? He was circulating at a distance behind Hamilton's Ferrari, but probably not close enough to benefit from a tow.
1m44.984s for Verstappen! That was well worth doing, a perfectly executed team manoeuvre.
But it's not enough - Antonelli goes round in 1m44.840s. P1 for the Mercedes.
And now Leclerc annexes P2 with a 1m44.893s.
Red Bull orchestrating a tow here for Verstappen - Hadjar slowing down in the final sector so he can tow is teammate down the back 'straight'.
Lindblad also on used softs.
Piastri also showing up as running on used tyres - likely that lightly scrubbed set which has only done half a push lap at the end of Q2.
Thus, Hadjar essays his first Q3 run on used softs, as does Bortoleto. "Three unsafe releases in one," harrumphs Piastri on the radio as the Audi pushes into the pit exit queue.
Q1 IS GO!
Don't forget that whatever happens, Norris and Hadjar will be ejected from the top 10 because of their penalties.
Yes, hydraulic leak for Hulkenberg, according to F1 TV.
So Lawson, Gasly, Colapinto, Hulkenberg, Sainz and Bearman are the drivers eliminated in Q2. The only change in the order was Colapinto finding a clearer lap that time around, enabling him to leapfrog Hulkenberg.
Our GPS shows Hulkenberg's car has stopped on the run downhilll towards Pouhon.