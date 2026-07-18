2026 Formula 1 Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP live commentary and updates - FP3
Follow along for updates from Spa-Francorchamps as F1 gets underway for third Belgian GP practice
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Summary
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So it's Antonelli-Norris-Verstappen as your top three, separated by 0.148s.
George Russell is P4 and no doubt scratching his head to explain the 0.367s deficit to his teammate.
Hamilton was just a couple of tenths off Russell and nearly four tenths faster than Ferrari teammate Leclerc.
Piastri in P7, 0.795s off Antonelli and six tenths slower than his own teammate. But that comes with the caveat that he missed the opportunity for a final push lap because of the yellow flags caused by Hamilton's shunt.
Well that's quite a dramatic end to an otherwise uneventful session. During all that brouhaha up front, the Audis of Nico Hulkenberg and Garbiel Bortoleto inserted themselves into the top 10, ahead of Hadjar and both the Racing Bulls. That could be significant in terms of indications for qualifying, if not absolute race pace.
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
Finally Leclerc gets a clear lap and he posts a 1m46.750s. But although that puts him just behind Hamilton in the standings for now, he's the best part of four tenths down.
Whoops! Speaking of Lewis, he's just "done a Gasly" at Fagnes - run wide over the gravel and biffed the right-rear wheel against the edge of the barrier.
Verstappen going for a second flying lap on his second set of softs, but he's nearly half a second down in sector one – no tow this time – and he overcooks it into Les Combes, tracking through the asphalt run-off.
Russell trying for a second push lap on his second set of softs, but he aborts it in the first sector. Antonelli, meanwhile, has had his second push lap struck off for a track-limits violation - irrelevant since it was slower than his previous best anyway.
Leclerc's first push on his second set of softs has got off to a bad start in traffic, so he's aborted that.
Hamilton improves to 1m46.382s, P5 for now, on a fresh set of softs.
Antonelli has a scrappy moment at Les Combes on his second attempt at a flying lap, so he doesn't improve on his previous best of 1m45.990s. Seven minutes to go and we're unlikely to see that time bettered.
As expected, Lindblad is finding time on those fresh softs. A personal best through the first sector, but he runs a little wide in S2 through the unnamed corner (the left-hander before Pouhon) and drags some gravel back onto the track.
Green through sector three and Lindblad improves to 1m47.176s. But for that gravelly moment, he could have been quicker than Leclerc, whose fastest time so far is 1m47.122s.
Saying that, Leclerc has just left the pits on fresh softs.
Antonelli goes out for another push lap but immediately aborts it, saying "I didn't get the gear in".
Russell now goes P3 with a 1m46.357s, 0.367s off Antonelli.
Make that P4 as Norris knocks out a 1m46.129s to claim P2.
Verstappen sets a personal best through the first sector, benefiting from a tow from Leclerc's Ferrari. It's not going to trouble Antonelli but it could topple Hamilton for P2. Let's see...
Yes, second sector is no great shakes but he's purple through the third (another tow, this time from Bottas) to go P2 with a 1m46.148s.
Hadjar abandoned a push lap, reporting "everything is too cold" - so that will be brake temperature as well as tyres. Red Bull teammate Verstappen is heading back out on a fresh set of softs, as is Russell.
Antonelli pitted after his third lap on the used softs, so perhaps he also had to abort a push lap.
Norris parked after 13 laps on those mediums.
Antonelli is back out on his original softs. It will be interesting to see what the run plan is because he's on a third lap with no real attempt to push so far.
Hadjar returns to the track after his earlier engine woes, running the same set of softs. Linblad also returning to the action, but on fresh softs. Let's see if he can improve on his 1m47.342s from earlier.
Russell set a personal best through the first sector, but the second is a bit of a washout. Ditto the third. He improves to 1m47.041s but that's 1.051s slower than the other Mercedes.
Interestingly, Leclerc has squeezed another push lap out of his first set of softs and improved to 1m47.122s.
Antonelli also heads to the pits after one push lap. Russell is returning to the fray on the same set of softs.
Hamilton back out on the same set of softs.
Russell posts a 1m47.286s, four tenths off Hamilton... but then Antonelli delivers a slam dunk, going round in 1m45.990s. That's the fastest time of the day so far, and a whopping 1.296s quicker than his teammate.
Speaking of whom, Russell doesn't stay out for a second push lap - he goes stright back to the pits.
In other McLaren news, Norris is currently P9 with a 1m47.796s, but he's nine laps into a long run on mediums.
Piastri is back out, but running the same set of soft tyres so we're unlikely to see an improvement from him.