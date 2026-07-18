So it's Antonelli-Norris-Verstappen as your top three, separated by 0.148s.

George Russell is P4 and no doubt scratching his head to explain the 0.367s deficit to his teammate.

Hamilton was just a couple of tenths off Russell and nearly four tenths faster than Ferrari teammate Leclerc.

Piastri in P7, 0.795s off Antonelli and six tenths slower than his own teammate. But that comes with the caveat that he missed the opportunity for a final push lap because of the yellow flags caused by Hamilton's shunt.