2026 Formula 1 Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP live commentary and updates - FP2
Follow along for updates from Spa-Francorchamps as F1 gets underway for second Belgian GP practice
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Piastri now leaving the pits, rolling on mediums for now.
And we're back running now the sweeping has concluded. Change of tack for Antonelli, Hadjar, Verstappen and (further down the order) Albon, who have left the pits on softs.
So quite the spread thus far, with the top three separated by just 0.031s. Then P4 (Lindblad) is 0.404s off Antonelli's benchmark.
Russell (P8) currently 1.130s off his teammate's best lap, but it's very early days. Just five laps on the board for both of them.
Verstappen complaining about gearshift quality, as is his won these days.
We have a red flag. No official word through the usual channels but our driver tracker shows all the cars are moving... and F1 TV cuts to a shot of plentiful gravel at Paul Frere, so that would appear to be the cause.
Hmm, it bleeds away in sector three and Max goes P3 with a 1m46.942s. He was a tenth off his previous best in S3, and that lap was but 0.031s off Antonelli.
Verstappen might be about to have something to say about Antonelli being quickest.. he's just set a purple first sector and a personal best in the second...
Everyone else has taken to the track, and done so on mediums. Antonelli fastest so far with a 1m46.911s.
Ambient temperature is 24C and track temperature is 36C.
Anyhow, after that dip into the past, we're under way at Spa in 2026. Well, apart from Oscar Piastri that is - his car is still in a state of disassembly while McLaren fixes the hydraulic leak that struck Piastri late in FP1.
Fair to say things have changed a bit since 1925. Here's Ascari leading his Alfa Romeo teammate Giuseppe Campari, followed by Robert Benoist (9), Albert Divo (5) and Gastone Brilli-Peri (10).
Photo by: Getty Images
According to the F1 TV graphic, Juan Manuel Fangio was the first winner at this circuit, in 1950. No, that would be this guy, in 1925...
Antonio Ascari
Photo by: Getty Images
The investigation into Carlos Sainz crossing the white line at the pit entry in FP1 has resulted in a reprimand. Here's the official notice:
"The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 55 (Carlos Sainz), team representative
and reviewed in-car video evidence.
"Item 15.2 of the Race Director’s Event Notes provides that any driver passing to the right-hand side of the bollard at safety car line 1 will be considered as entering the pit lane for the purposes of Appendix L, Chapter IV Article 4 of the International Sporting Code which provides that any car entering the pit lane must not cross a painted line separating cars entering the pit lane from cars on the track.
"Car 55 passed to the right-hand side of the bollard at safety car line 1 and immediately thereafter turned left across the line and rejoined the track. Team radio confirmed that the driver had been given an instruction from his engineer to enter the pit lane and, having committed to do so by passing to the right of the bollard, was given a counter-instruction to return to the track to recharge energy. In complying with that instruction, the driver breached Appendix L, Chapter IV Article 4 because the Event Notes deemed him to have entered the pit lane.
"The driver acknowledged the breach. He said he received a very late call from his engineer and realised that if he didn’t rejoin the track his energy level would be so depleted it would mean he would lose laps regenerating after he changed to a soft tyre. He said that he checked his mirrors before rejoining the track and there was no traffic coming. Therefore what he did was not dangerous.
"While the Stewards were satisfied that in this instance what occurred was not dangerous, the reason for the prohibition on the crossing of the line at pit entry is to prevent the possibility of an inherently dangerous situation. While we have some sympathy for the driver receiving a very late instruction from his engineer, on the driver’s own admission the rule was breached in order to ensure that the driver did not suffer a sporting disadvantage from having entered the pit lane with a low energy level.
"The Stewards therefore determined to impose a reprimand on the driver."
Carlos Sainz, Williams
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
In case you missed it, confirmation that Isack Hadjar will be taking a grid penalty for fitting new power unit components this weekend.
And of course it wouldn't be Spa without an intervention from the fickle Ardennes microclimate. It rained earlier but that has now cleared up. The official weather prognostication from the FIA system is as follows:
"The ongoing level 1 rain showers/drizzle should be clearing the track by 1630-1645. The greater threat for heavier rain/thunderstorms will exist well south of the circuit through the late afternoon and early evening. If precipitation occurs during FP2 it will most likely be a drizzle to intensity level 1 rain. Currently, probability of precipitation during FP2 is 40-60%"
WELCOME BACK FOR FP2 AT SPA
The delayed Formula 2 qualifying session is just wrapping up after an earlier red flag, so we're just minutes away from FP2 in Belgium. Missed what happened this morning? Fear not...
By: Stuart Codling