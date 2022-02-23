Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 Livefeed

Live: Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season kicks off at the Barcelona circuit in Spain. Follow the action as it happens with our live coverage.

Live: Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

By: Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge

Summary

Leaderboard
  1. Russell, Mercedes, 1m25.955s, C3
  2. Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m35.600s, C4
  3. Verstappen, Red Bull, 1m37.633s, C2

Summary

-The opening day of 2022 F1 testing at Barcelona is underway
-First showing of the new cars in action
Status: Live
03:21 Russell lowers the benchmark with a 1m25.548s in the Mercedes, having had the track to himself until Norris provides him some company in the McLaren.
03:15 The majority of eyes in the paddock are focused on the Red Bull car given its launch-but-not-a-proper-car-launch earlier this month. Some striking sidepod and floor details are sparking the interest.
03:09
 
03:08 Russell is setting the early pace, granted with unrepresentative lap times at this stage, as he sets a 1m27.730s.
03:06 Tsunoda also joins in the fun for AlphaTauri meaning seven out of 10 F1 teams have already been out. Just missing Haas, Alpine and Alfa Romeo, presumably polishing off some breakfast.
03:03 Vettel in the Aston Martin, Leclerc in the Ferrari, Verstappen in the Red Bull and Latifi in the Williams are also out on track. Norris completes an installation lap and pits while the rest crack on with a first timed effort.
03:02 McLaren takes the first on track honours, with Norris leading out Russell in the Mercedes. In the grand scheme of things it means very little, but nobody can take it away from him.
03:00

F1 testing has begun

Here we go, 2022 F1 is underway!
02:58 So, who is your money on to win the first out of pitlane race? Mercedes has often been a frontrunner in that game but given Haas is at the bottom of pitlane they should have the advantage.
02:52 Kubica kicks off for Alfa Romeo, the only reserve driver on the schedule for today: 

 
02:48

F1 driver line-up for Day 1 of Barcelona test:

Mercedes: Russell(AM)/Hamilton(PM)
Red Bull: Verstappen
Ferrari: Leclerc(AM)/Sainz(PM)
McLaren: Norris
Alpine: Alonso
AlphaTauri: Tsunoda
Aston Martin: Vettel(AM)/Stroll(PM)
Williams: Latifi(AM)/Albon(PM)
Alfa Romeo: Kubica(AM)/Bottas(PM)
Haas: Mazepin(AM)/Schumacher(PM)
02:45

George Russell has popped out of the Mercedes garage to inspect the main straight. He’s keen to get today underway - and rightly so! Speaking of the drivers, here's who is in action and when today.
02:43

Usually the F1 pitlane is a buzz of photographers, journalists and TV reporters covering car presentations ahead of the opening day of track action, but as this is a shakedown test it is all quiet apart from a few mechanics.
02:41 In other words, here's the state of play this morning:

 
02:37 Your humble technical editor would like to announce, at this juncture, that his decision to bring an Aeropress to testing has so far been a gamechanger. Sure, he's made a mess and got coffee grounds everywhere, but we also have sufficient caffeination...
02:32
 
02:30

The pitlane opens on F1 2022 in 30 minutes, so just enough time to get yourself some breakfast and a comfortable spot before settling in for the live updates and timing.
02:23 F1 launch season is over (for the majority at least) and there's been plenty of smoke and mirrors at the car launches - from show cars to the real thing - but this morning there is no holding back. 10 new F1 cars on track all with promise and expectation from an intense development period.
02:18 It has been just over two months since that Abu Dhabi finale and the consequential fallout, and while much of what happened that day remains in the headlines, today's focus is very much on 2022.
02:09
 
02:04

Good morning!

Who is ready for some 2022 F1 track action? The opening day of the Barcelona test gets underway in a little under an hour and the pitlane is already buzzing with anticipation.
