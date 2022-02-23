Live: Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season kicks off at the Barcelona circuit in Spain. Follow the action as it happens with our live coverage.
By: Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge
-The opening day of 2022 F1 testing at Barcelona is underway
F1 driver line-up for Day 1 of Barcelona test:
Mercedes: Russell(AM)/Hamilton(PM)
Red Bull: Verstappen
Ferrari: Leclerc(AM)/Sainz(PM)
McLaren: Norris
Alpine: Alonso
AlphaTauri: Tsunoda
Aston Martin: Vettel(AM)/Stroll(PM)
Williams: Latifi(AM)/Albon(PM)
Alfa Romeo: Kubica(AM)/Bottas(PM)
Haas: Mazepin(AM)/Schumacher(PM)
George Russell has popped out of the Mercedes garage to inspect the main straight. He’s keen to get today underway - and rightly so! Speaking of the drivers, here's who is in action and when today.
Usually the F1 pitlane is a buzz of photographers, journalists and TV reporters covering car presentations ahead of the opening day of track action, but as this is a shakedown test it is all quiet apart from a few mechanics.
The pitlane opens on F1 2022 in 30 minutes, so just enough time to get yourself some breakfast and a comfortable spot before settling in for the live updates and timing.