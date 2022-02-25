Formula 1 Livefeed
Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
The 2022 Formula 1 pre-season kicks off at the Barcelona circuit in Spain. Follow the action as it happens with our live coverage.
By: Haydn Cobb, Jake Boxall-Legge
-The final day of the Barcelona F1 shakedown test starts at 8am GMT
-Ferrari's Leclerc topped the second day
Status: Live
02:52
The biggest news overnight came from Haas who dropped Uralkali Russian branding for final day of F1 testing amid Russian forces invading of Ukraine. Here's the latest: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/haas-to-drop-uralkali-branding-for-final-day-of-f1-testing/8466091/
02:48
Here’s the driver line-up for today:
Mercedes: Russell/Hamilton
Red Bull: Verstappen/Perez
Ferrari: Leclerc/Sainz
McLaren: Norris/Ricciardo
Alpine: Alonso/Ocon
AlphaTauri: Gasly/Tsunoda
Aston Martin: Vettel/Stroll
Williams: Latifi/Albon
Alfa Romeo: Zhou/Bottas
Haas: Mazepin/Schumacher
02:44 Goooooood morning Barcelona! Who is ready for the last day of the F1 shakedown test? Action gets going in a little over 15 minutes.
