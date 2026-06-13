Norris and Piastri both doing personal bests in the opening sector. Sainz too.

Piastri goes P6, 1m15.518s. That becomes P7 as Norris pumps in a 1m15.361s, P4.

Sainz improves to 1m17.827s but that doesn't elevate him beyond P16. Hulkenberg has been shown a black-and-white flag for driving unnecessarily slowly...