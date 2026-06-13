F1 Barcelona GP live commentary and updates - Qualifying
Follow along for updates from qualifying at the Barcelona Grand Prix
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
So eliminated in Q2: Lindblad, Bortoleto, Colapinto, Gasly, Bearman and Sainz.
1m15.585s for Lawson to demote Hadjar to P9. Hulkenberg gets a 1m15.768s which puts him P10, pushing Lindblad down into P11.
Norris and Piastri both doing personal bests in the opening sector. Sainz too.
Piastri goes P6, 1m15.518s. That becomes P7 as Norris pumps in a 1m15.361s, P4.
Sainz improves to 1m17.827s but that doesn't elevate him beyond P16. Hulkenberg has been shown a black-and-white flag for driving unnecessarily slowly...
Lets see who in the top 10 is willing to risk dodging a final run. At the moment Russell, Leclerc, Antonelli, Hamilton, Verstappen and Hadjar – your top six – are staying in the garage.
Norris and Piastri both had two push laps on their previous set of tyres in their opening run. They're now back out on a fresh set of softs each.
So, again, a brief pause in the track action ahead of the final runs. Five minutes to go...
Hulkenberg has had his first push lap deleted for a track-limits infringement.
Hamilton also pumps in a faster lap than Verstappen – 1m15.418s. But neither McLaren has really rung the bell here: Norris currently P8 with 1m16.021s, Piastri P10 with 1m16.352s.
So Norris is nearly eight tenths off P1, Piastri over a second.
Norris complaining of rear locking.
Leclerc deposes Verstappen with a 1m15.281s but his reign is short as Russell flashes past in 1m15.228s.
Hadjar with a 1m15.754s, just a little more than two tenths off his teammate. More good work from Isack.
Verstappen's opening salvo is more like it: 1m15.484s
The first runs are in: Gasly's first effort is a 1m17.626s, not even as quick as his Q1 best.
All remaining drivers now out on track.
Leclerc and Antonelli also heading out, along with Hamilton.
Two and a half minutes into Q2 and we have drivers heading out. Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Lindblad, Colapinto, Gasly, Lawson, Sainz and Piastri.
All dawdling at the pit exit before launching, in an effort to maintain gaps.
Gain, frugality with the rubber is the name of the game here. You will probably only get one shot at a push lap with each set.
Q2 IS GO!
Nobody out on track yet, though.
Yes, Hulkenberg inserts himself into P5 with a 1m16.066s, splitting the McLarens.
Bearman, Colapinto and Gasly also improve on their final runs and slot into P11, P12 and P13.
Sainz also heaves himself out of the drop zone in the final moments! P16 with a 1m16.881s That was the threshold.
Well, must have been some nerves in the RB garage as Lawson ended up P15.
Eliminated in Q1: Ocon, Albon, Perez, Bottas, Stroll and Alonso.
Well, Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc, Antonelli, Piastri, Norris, Verstappen, Lindblad, Hadjar, Bortoleto and Lawson stay in the garages for the final minutes. That was the top 10...
Russell and Antonelli currently P2 and P4 with a 1m15.717s and 1m15.977s. They're probably safe but anyone half a second or more off Antonelli will be getting jittery right now.
P16 is currently Sainz on a 1m18.107s. That's nowhere near fast enough – and indeed, out he goes on new softs.
Hulkenberg, Gasly, Colapinto, Ocon, ALbon and Stroll heading out.
Five minutes to go and a brief pause in the track action ahead of the final runs. Everybody in the pitlane.
At the moment it's Perez, Ocon, Bottas, Albon, Alonso and Stroll in the Q1 drop zone.
Sainz having a bit of a shocker with a locked right-front wheel into Turn 1. Team-mate Albon also showing up on the F1 TV replay with a brief trip over the kerbs.
Stroll slewing straight on at Turn 10 and taking an extended trip through the gravel as he just about keeps enough momentum to escape the gravel trap.
Piastri and Norris both out, but neither of them setting the timing screen alight right now – yes, Norris had some traffic and set a 1m16.287s. Piastri had a clearly lap and went purple in the final sector, 1m16.138s.